Good Earth Coffeehouse opens its doors at Indigo Oshawa Centre.

OSHAWA, ON, Jan. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Good Earth Coffeehouse opens its eighth Indigo location at Indigo Oshawa Centre. The newest coffeehouse will provide customers a gathering place to enjoy ethically sourced coffee and fresh, wholesome food as they enjoy their shopping experience.

"I'm excited to join the Good Earth family," says Al Manji & Taheera Bawa, owners, and operators of Good Earth Coffeehouse Oshawa, "It's important to us that a company delivers an exceptional experience to its customers, while also taking time to build positive relationships in the communities and Good Earth does just that."

Good Earth Coffeehouse is passionate about creating the perfect cup of coffee. The company offers a selection of Rainforest Alliance Certified and Direct Trade coffees, roasted exclusively to their specifications. With an extensive menu crafted from wholesome ingredients and prepared daily in their kitchens, breakfast, lunch, dinner, and evening treats are served up with a down-to-earth attitude.

Good Earth Coffeehouse at Indigo Oshawa Centre is excited to host a grand opening event Saturday January 20th. The celebration includes free brewed coffee all day, food tastings and live music. The coffeehouse is located at 419 King Street West, Oshawa, ON. For more information about Good Earth Coffeehouse, please visit www.goodearthcoffeehouse.com

About Good Earth Coffeehouse:

Good Earth Coffeehouse is a network of authentic coffeehouses with over 60 locations throughout Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario. The first Coffeehouse opened in Calgary in 1991. Founders Nan Eskenazi and Michael Going began with a desire to serve exceptional coffee and wholesome food, with a down-to-earth attitude. Good Earth Coffeehouse focuses on creating a unique customer experience through the combination of a distinctive coffeehouse environment with social and environmental responsibility. The company has grown through franchising and remains true to the original mission...to be a coffeehouse with good food.

About Indigo Books & Music Inc.:

Indigo is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). Indigo is Canada's leading book and lifestyle retailer, offering a curated assortment of books, gifts, home, wellness, fashion, paper, baby and kids products, that support customers by simplifying their journey to Living with Intention. The Company operates retail stores in all ten provinces and one territory in Canada, and also has retail operations in the United States through a wholly-owned subsidiary, operating one retail store in Short Hills, New Jersey. Retail operations are seamlessly integrated with the Company's digital channels, including the www.indigo.ca website and the mobile applications, which are extensions of the physical stores and offer customers an expanded assortment of book titles, along with a meaningfully curated assortment of general merchandise. Indigo believes in real books, in living life fully and generously, in being kind to each other and that stories – big and little – connect us.



The Company supports a separate registered charity, called the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation (the "Foundation"), which is committed to addressing educational inequality, and more specifically, the literacy crisis in Canada. The Foundation provides resources including new books and learning materials, training and year-round curation support to help ensure teachers, education staff, school administrators and other key stakeholders have the tools they need to promote literacy in their communities. With the support of the Company, its customers, employees, and suppliers, the Foundation has committed over $35.0 million to more than 1,000,000 students across Canada since 2004.



To learn more about Indigo, please visit the "Our Company" section at indigo.ca.

