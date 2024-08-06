HALIFAX, NS, Aug. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Good Earth Coffeehouse opens its ninth Chapters/Indigo location at Bayers Lake Power Centre. The newest coffeehouse will provide customers a gathering place to enjoy ethically sourced coffee and fresh, wholesome food as they enjoy their shopping experience.

"We are excited to join the Good Earth family, "says Maggie Chidiac & Aimee Stewart, owners, and operators of Good Earth Coffeehouse Bayers Lake, "It's important to us that a company delivers an exceptional experience to its customers, while also taking time to build positive relationships in the communities and Good Earth does just that."

Good Earth Coffeehouse is passionate about creating the perfect cup of coffee. The company offers a selection of Rainforest Alliance Certified coffees, roasted exclusively to their specifications. With an extensive menu crafted from fresh ingredients and prepared daily in their kitchens, breakfast, lunch, dinner, and evening treats are served up with a down-to-earth attitude.

Good Earth Coffeehouse in Bayers Lake is now open and excited to host a grand opening event Saturday, August 17th. The celebration is free to the public and features free brewed coffee all day, food tastings and live music. The coffeehouse is located at 188 Chain Lake Drive, Halifax, NS. For more information about Good Earth Coffeehouse, visit goodearthcoffeehouse.com.

About Good Earth Coffeehouse:

Good Earth Coffeehouse is a network of authentic coffeehouses with over 60 locations across Canada. The first Coffeehouse opened in Calgary in 1991 with a desire to serve exceptional coffee and fresh wholesome food. Good Earth Coffeehouse focuses on creating unique customer experiences through the combination of a distinct coffeehouse environment with social and environmental responsibility. The company has grown through franchising and remains true to the original mission – to be a coffeehouse with good food.

About Indigo Books & Music Inc.:

Indigo is Canada's leading book and lifestyle retailer, offering a curated assortment of books, gifts, baby, kids, wellness and lifestyle products, that support their customers every day and at key life stages by simplifying their journey to live with intention. Indigo believes in real books, in living life fully and generously, in being kind to each other and that stories – big and little – connect us.

To learn more about Indigo, please visit the "Our Company" section at indigo.ca.

