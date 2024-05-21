Good Earth Coffeehouse Brews Excitement for Summer Seasonal Drinks with Free Drink Offer

A delightful blend of Orange Blossom tea and Good Earth's house-made Lemonade with a splash of Ruby Red Grapefruit syrup and topped with a slice of salted grapefruit.

Grapefruit & Cucumber Spritzer

Infused with Orange Blossom tea, Ruby Red Grapefruit syrup, and a dash of Cucumber essence. This spritzer delivers a burst of citrus complemented by refreshing cucumber undertones.

Coconut Cold Brew with Cold Foam

Handcrafted with Good Earth's signature Cold Brew and topped with velvety smooth coconut-infused cold foam.

Butterfly Pea Flower Lemonade

Spectacular layers of house-made Lemonade, Butterfly Pea Flower tea, and Coconut syrup – watch as this drink transforms before your eyes.

In celebration of the launch of their seasonal drinks, Good Earth Coffeehouse is rolling out an exclusive offer for Good Earth Rewards members. From now until June 4th, 2024, rewards members can treat themselves to a complimentary medium-sized seasonal beverage at participating coffeehouse locations throughout Canada. Sign up for Good Earth Rewards by downloading the app or registering online at goodearthcoffeehouse.com/rewards.

Good Earth's summer seasonal drinks are now available for a limited time at all coffeehouse locations across Canada. Visit goodearthcoffeehouse.com to find the nearest café.

*Your choice of any medium winter seasonal beverage available to new and existing Good Earth Rewards members only. Offer valid from May 21st – June 4th, 2024. Redeemable only at time of purchase, at participating Good Earth Coffeehouses. Cannot be combined with other offers or discounts. Not available through delivery. Limit one per person.

About Good Earth Coffeehouse:

Good Earth is a network of authentic coffeehouses with 60 locations throughout Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario. The first Good Earth Coffeehouse opened in Calgary in 1991. Founders Nan Eskenazi and Michael Going began with a desire to serve exceptional coffee and wholesome food, with a down-to-earth attitude. Good Earth Coffeehouse has focused on creating a unique experience for customers through the combination of a distinctive coffeehouse environment with social and environmental responsibility. The company has grown through franchising and remains true to the original mission... to be a coffeehouse with good food.

For further information: Please contact: Haley Poncsak, Marketing Director, Good Earth Coffeehouse, 403-294-9330, [email protected]