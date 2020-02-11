Good Advice Never Gets Old - Seniors Say They Know the Secrets to True Love

Chartwell Retirement Residents Speak from the Heart This Valentine's Day

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - When you want the best advice, you look to those with the most practice. When it comes to love, ask the people with thousands of years of collective experience – seniors!

To celebrate Valentine's Day, Chartwell Retirement Residences asked our residents across Canada to share their experiences and advice on what to look for in a mate, how you know you're in love and the secrets for making love last.

Hundreds answered, sharing their own love stories along with tips for finding and maintaining meaningful togetherness.

Our residents' insights are funny, poignant, sassy, surprising and diverse – and above all, worth listening to no matter what your age.

Ruth, 96, reminds us that the love in our life can change as the years pass "Thank you Lord for my children as they soon took up the place their Daddy left," she says. Since moving to Chartwell Gibson Long Term Care Residence in North York, ON, a new best friend, Marilyn, has filled her life with joy. "I hope to have her friendship for many, many more years," Ruth says. "As you can see, there are all types of love."

Romances began as neighbours, classmates, pen pals, strangers - or as predicted by a tea leaf reader.

Ursula, 86, and her husband of 57 years' marriage was arranged in Germany and they moved to Canada soon after. Building a new life together, they learned English watching I Love Lucy.

"The more I got to know him," says Ursula, a resident of Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Residence in Oakville, ON, "the more love I felt for him. I'd never been so happy."

Good looks are essential – or they don't matter at all. Look for a good provider – or money isn't important.

"Money is the root of all evil, but if you can openly discuss and move on, you have found a keeper." – Doreen, 84, and Norman, 86, married 63 years, residents of Chartwell Heritage Glen in Mississauga ON.

Some had eyes for each other since grade school. Others found love in life's last chapter. Some are fortunate to still be together at this time of life. Many treasure memories of a spouse now passed.

Jeanetta was just 14 when she fell in love with her next door neighbor. "We loved each other from day one," says Jeanetta, now 93 and a resident of Chartwell Bonair Long Term Care Residence in Cannington, ON. "I was always told it was puppy love. But puppy love lasted 55 years."

Lifelong bachelor Dennis, 83, and Ida Rose, 84, were friends for decades. When Ida Rose was widowed, they became platonic roommates until she announced she was moving from BC to Alberta. That got Dennis' attention. "I'm coming too!" he said – and 18 months ago, they were wed. At Chartwell Hawthorn in Edmonton, AB, these newlyweds won't go to sleep without saying, "I love you."

It's been 32 years since Beth, a 90-year-old resident at Chartwell Renaissance in Langley, BC said goodbye to her husband – but, Beth says, he's still her Valentine.

For Chartwell Hawthorn residents Dot, 81, and Bill, 85, the fire burns as bright as on their wedding day 62 years ago. "Kiss your angel good morning," advises Bill, "and love her like the devil when you get home!"

What woman doesn't dream of her husband talking about her in the manner of Alan, 88, who lives with his "darling Jeanne," his wife of 59 years, at Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Residence in Oakville, ON? "My wife is perfect," says Alan. "I couldn't be more in love with her than I am right now." When they met, they were both recovering from breakups. "I thank the man that didn't see what I saw in her because then I wouldn't have been so happy."

From the wise and wonderful residents of Chartwell Retirement Residences, here are more tips for finding forever love:

What Should You Look For In A Mate?

"Big arms for big hugs." – Loretta, 91, married 48 years, resident of Chartwell Hawthorn in Edmonton, AB.

"Choose someone who listens to you even if you talk about nothing." – Barb, 78, married 55 years, resident of Chartwell Griesbach in Edmonton, AB.

"Blonde hair and blue eyes." – Chartwell Hawthorn resident Leonard, 93, who is dating Barbara, 86 – and yes, she is a blue-eyed blonde beauty!

"Look for someone who is as tall as you and as smart as you." - Betty Lou, 89, married 46 years, resident of Chartwell Heritage Valley in Edmonton, AB.

Good communication: Valerie, 78, and her husband of 50 years were strangers when a cousin introduced them – as pen pals. "I knew I loved him when we finally met after writing all of those letters," says Valerie, a resident of Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Residence in Oakville, ON.

"She has to be able to cook, be sexy and have lots of money," says Bill, a resident of Chartwell Langley Gardens in Langley, BC. "I didn't have lots of money," says Maxine, his wife of 67 years.

How do you know you're in love?

"I knew it was love because our first kiss hit me right in the heart. It was never the same after that - it totally wrapped me up in love." - John, 86, married 63 years, a resident of Chartwell Royal On Gordon in Guelph, ON.

"Can't eat, can't sleep and you just want to be with that person." – Maggie, 79, married 38 years, resident of Chartwell Wild Rose in Edmonton, AB.

At Chartwell Barrington in Barrie, ON, resident Sharon, 73, observes: "It can hit you like a ton of bricks, butterflies … or it can start slow, building affection for each other over time that grows deeper and deeper. There are different kinds of love."

"My heart went pitter patter." – Mona, 90, married 68 years, resident of Chartwell St. Albert in St. Albert, AB.

How Do You Make Love Last?

"Don't leave your love as an implied thing. Be willing to express love out loud on a daily basis. Tell them you love them every day." - Darrrell, 76, married 46 years, a resident of Chartwell Rogers Cove in Huntsville, ON.

It's the little things: "For 57 years, he never forgot to bring me flowers." – Millie, 90, resident of Chartwell Hawthorn in Edmonton, AB.

"Button your lip, be receptive to each other's needs and share." – Phyllis, 88, married 63 years, resident of Chartwell Country Cottage in Sherwood Park, AB.

"Ignore the stuff you don't like." – Lillian, 80, married for 42 years, resident of Chartwell Emerald Hills in Sherwood Park, AB.

"Cuddle while you discuss things you disagree on." Bill and Lee, both 85, married 63 years, residents of Chartwell Carrington Place in Vernon, BC.

"None of your business." – Pat, 79, married 60 years, resident of Chartwell Colonel Belcher in Calgary, AB.

Happy Valentine's Day from all of us at Chartwell Retirement Residences. May your life be filled with love, friendship and happiness.

