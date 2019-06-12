Goliath Gold Project - Public Comments Invited

OTTAWA, June 12, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency (the Agency) is conducting a federal environmental assessment of the proposed Goliath Gold Project, located 20 kilometres east of the city of Dryden, Ontario.

The Agency invites the public and Indigenous groups to comment on the draft Environmental Assessment Report, which includes the Agency's conclusions and recommendations regarding the potential environmental effects of the project and their significance, the proposed mitigation measures, and the follow-up program.

The Agency also invites comments on the potential environmental assessment conditions for the project. Final conditions would become legally-binding on the proponent if the project is allowed to proceed.

This project has benefited from several public and Indigenous consultation opportunities. This is the final public comment period in the process.

All comments received will be considered public. Written comments in either official language must be submitted by July 12, 2019 to:

Goliath Gold Project

Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency

55 York Street, Suite 600

Toronto, Ontario M5J 1R7

Telephone: 416-952-1576

Email: CEAA.GoliathMine-MineGoliath.ACEE@canada.ca

Following the public comment period, the Environmental Assessment Report and potential environmental assessment conditions will be finalized and provided to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, along with comments received. The Minister will make a decision on whether the project is likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects.

