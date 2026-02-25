Goldsky Resources Appoints New Officers

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Goldsky Resources Corp. (TSXV: GSKR) (FNSE: GSKR SDB) (OTCQX: GSKRF) (FRA: HEG0) ("Goldsky Resources" or the "Company") today announces that Brent Doster has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Company effective March 1, 2026 and that Karilyn Farmer has been appointed SVP, Exploration and Resource Development, effective April 21, 2026.

Mr. Doster will succeed the Company's current CFO, Rakesh Malhotra, who will remain actively involved with the Company in a senior finance role, continuing to oversee and support Canadian operations and contributing to strategic financial matters as the Company advances its growth initiatives, while Ms. Farmer, who was appointed to the Company's board of directors on closing of its recent acquisition of Mawson Finland Limited, will step down from the Board concurrently with her stepping into her new, full-time management position with the Company.

"We are very excited to welcome Brent and Karilyn to our leadership team at such a transformational time in the Company's trajectory. Brent's extensive experience in senior finance roles in the mining sector and Karilyn's experience in field work development in gold, as well as her extensive management experience, will be invaluable as we advance our exploration and development plans at the Barsele Project and across our portfolio of projects," said Russell Bradford, Goldsky's CEO. "I would also like to thank Rakesh for his important contributions as CFO during his tenure and we look forward to continuing to work together."

Mr. Doster has over 20 years of experience in financial management and administration across the coal and gold mining sectors, including senior finance roles with publicly listed mining and mining services companies operating in Africa and internationally. Most recently, he served as Group Chief Financial Officer of Goldplat plc, an AIM-listed mining services group with operations in South Africa and Ghana. He holds an Honours Bachelor of Accounting degree and is a Chartered Accountant (CA(SA)), a member of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants.

Ms. Farmer, FAusIMM Fellow and JORC Competent Person, is a mining executive with 30 years' global experience. She has taken projects from early exploration through to operating mines, and brings strategic insight from nine years with McKinsey & Company. She is an experienced mining, construction, and strategy professional with a proven track record of leadership in senior and executive roles across mining and consulting organizations, including McKinsey & Company. With deep expertise in strategy development, mergers & acquisitions, capital raising, exploration, mining, project evaluation, and operational delivery, Karilyn has driven global success across energy, precious and base metals in more than 25 countries.

In connection with this appointment, the Company will issue Mr. Doster 500,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company (the "Shares"), exerciseable for a period of five years at a price per Share equal to the last closing price of the Shares prior to their date of issue.

About Goldsky Resources Corp.

Goldsky Resources is a publicly listed gold exploration company, consolidating assets in Sweden and Finland. The Company's flagship asset is the Barsele gold project in central Sweden, in which it has entered into a transaction to become the 100% owner from Agnico Eagle. Barsele is host to an Indicated Mineral Resource of 7.88 Mt grading 1.27 g/t Au containing 320,781 oz Au and an Inferred Mineral Resource: 28.75 Mt grading 1.98 g/t Au containing 1.83 Moz Au.

Goldsky Resources owns a district-scale license position surrounding Barsele totalling approximately 80,000 hectares on Sweden's Gold Line greenstone belt comprised of two additional projects (Paubäcken, Storjuktan).

Additionally, in central Finland, Goldsky Resources is the 100%-owner of a district-scale position covering the entire underexplored Oijärvi greenstone belt, including the Kylmäkangas deposit, the largest known gold occurrence on this belt. Goldsky Resources is also the 100% -owner of the Rajapalot gold cobalt project situated in northern Finland, which has an Inferred Resource of 9,780kt containing 867 koz Au @ 2.8 g/t Au & 4.3 kt Co @ 441 ppm Co (NI 43-101 Technical Report ON A Preliminary Economic Assessment Of The Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project, Finland. Effective Date: 19 December 2023. Prepared for Mawson Finland Ltd by SRK Consulting (UK) LTD. SRK Qualified Person Christopher Bray Beng (Mining), MAusIMM(CP), Ove Klaver, MSc (Geology), Eur.Geol., Eemeli Rantala, MSc (Geology), P.Geo., Craig Brown, B.E. (Chem), GradDipGeosci, FAusIMM, Mathieu Gosselin, Beng (Mining), P.Eng.).

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on February 25, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

