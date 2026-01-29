Goldsky Resources Issues Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Goldsky Resources Corp (TSXV: GSKR) (FNSE: GSKRSDB) (OTCQX: GSKRF) (FRA: HEG0) ("Goldsky Resources" or the "Company") today announced the grant of an aggregate of 6,690,000 stock options (the "Options") to certain directors and officers of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan.

The Options were granted on January 29, 2026 and each Option is exercisable for a period of five years to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $4.10 per share. The Options will vest immediately on the date of grant.

About Goldsky Resources Corp.

Goldsky Resources is a Canadian-based gold exploration company, consolidating assets in Sweden and Finland, with a vision to create Europe's next gold camp. The Company's flagship asset is the Barsele gold project in northern Sweden, currently operated as a joint venture with senior gold producer Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, with Goldsky having entered into an agreement to acquire 100% ownership of the project, subject to customary approvals. Immediately surrounding the Barsele project, Goldsky Resources is the 100%- owner of a district-scale license position comprised of two additional projects (Paubäcken, Storjuktan), which combined with Barsele, total approximately 80,000 hectares on the Gold Line greenstone belt. Additionally, in northern Finland, Goldsky Resources is the 100%-owner of a district-scale position covering the entire underexplored Oijärvi greenstone belt, including the Kylmäkangas deposit, the largest known gold occurrence on this belt. Goldsky Resources is also the 100% -owner of the Rajapalot gold cobalt project situated in Finland, which has an Inferred Resource of 9,780kt containing 867 koz Au @ 2.8 g/t Au & 4.3 kt Co @ 441 ppm Co (NI 43-101 Technical Report ON A Preliminary Economic Assessment Of The Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project, Finland. Effective Date: 19 December 2023. Prepared for Mawson Finland Ltd by SRK Consulting (UK) LTD. SRK Qualified Person Christopher Bray Beng (Mining), MAusIMM(CP), Ove Klaver, MSc (Geology), Eur.Geol., Eemeli Rantala, MSc (Geology), P.Geo., Craig Brown, B.E. (Chem), GradDipGeosci, FAusIMM, Mathieu Gosselin, Beng (Mining), P.Eng.).

