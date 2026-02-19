Goldsky Resources Closes Acquisition of Elemental Royalty's Nordic Business Unit

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Goldsky Resources Corp (TSXV: GSKR) (FNSE: GSKRSDB) (OTCQX: GSKRF) (FRA: HEG0) ("Goldsky Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced acquisition of the Nordic business unit ("NBU Acquisition") of Elemental Royalty Corporation (previously operating as EMX Royalty Corporation ("Elemental")), a long-standing technical partner on several of Goldsky's key assets.

The NBU Acquisition sees Goldsky acquiring Elemental's regional infrastructure in northern Sweden (including an exploration camp), an extensive inventory of exploration equipment and Elemental's seasoned Nordic technical team.

Pursuant to the terms of the NBU Acquisition agreement dated May 30, 2025 (the "Agreement"), the Company is making staged payments totaling 3,247,000 SEK (~US$360,000), with each payment paid half in cash and half in Goldsky common shares ("Shares"), as follows:

1,052,000 SEK has now been paid following TSXV approval, satisfied by the issuance of 20,138 Shares (at a deemed price per Share of C$3.98) and a payment of SEK 526,000 (~US$58,825) in cash;

1,195,000 SEK (~US$132,200) will be paid on the first anniversary of closing; and

1,000,000 SEK (~US$110,600) will be paid on the second anniversary of closing.

The deemed issue price of the Shares issued pursuant to the Agreement shall be the greater of: (i) C$1.26; and (ii) the volume weighted average price of the Shares on the TSXV over the 10 consecutive trading days preceding their date of issue.

Elemental will retain a 1% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on any new projects organically generated (i.e. newly staked) by the Company in Sweden and Finland within five years of the effective date of the Agreement.

For purposes of the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, at the the time the NBU Acquisition was entered into, Goldksy (then First Nordic Metals Corp.) and Elemental were considered non-arms' length parties as they had one director in common. Since Elemental's acquisition of EMX Royalty Corporation, the parties no longer have any directors in common and are arm's length. All Shares issued in connection with the NBU Acquisition will be subject to a statutory four month and one day hold in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws from their respective date of issue. There were no finder's fees paid in connection with the NBU Acquisition.

For additional details regarding the NBU Acquisition, see the Company's press releases dated June 2, 2025 and September 10, 2025.

About Goldsky Resources Corp.

Goldsky Resources is a publicly listed gold exploration company, consolidating assets in Sweden and Finland. The Company's flagship asset is the Barsele gold project in central Sweden, in which it has entered into a transaction to become the 100% owner from Agnico Eagle. Barsele is host to an Indicated Mineral Resource of 7.88 Mt grading 1.27 g/t Au containing 320,781 oz Au and an Inferred Mineral Resource: 28.75 Mt grading 1.98 g/t Au containing 1.83 Moz Au.

Goldsky Resources owns a district-scale license position surrounding Barsele totalling approximately 80,000 hectares on Sweden's Gold Line greenstone belt comprised of two additional projects (Paubäcken, Storjuktan).

Additionally, in central Finland, Goldsky Resources is the 100%-owner of a district-scale position covering the entire underexplored Oijärvi greenstone belt, including the Kylmäkangas deposit, the largest known gold occurrence on this belt. Goldsky Resources is also the 100% -owner of the Rajapalot gold cobalt project situated in northern Finland, which has an Inferred Resource of 9,780kt containing 867 koz Au @ 2.8 g/t Au & 4.3 kt Co @ 441 ppm Co (NI 43-101 Technical Report ON A Preliminary Economic Assessment Of The Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project, Finland. Effective Date: 19 December 2023. Prepared for Mawson Finland Ltd by SRK Consulting (UK) LTD. SRK Qualified Person Christopher Bray Beng (Mining), MAusIMM(CP), Ove Klaver, MSc (Geology), Eur.Geol., Eemeli Rantala, MSc (Geology), P.Geo., Craig Brown, B.E. (Chem), GradDipGeosci, FAusIMM, Mathieu Gosselin, Beng (Mining), P.Eng.).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Russell Bradford,

CEO & Director

Forward-looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's intentions, beliefs, or current expectations about and targets for the Company's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, anticipated growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which the Company operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "plan", "estimate", "will", "should", "could", "aim" or "might", or, in each case, their negative, or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that they will materialize or that the assumptions on which they are based are correct. Because these statements are based on assumptions or estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, the actual results or outcome could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this news release are free from errors and readers of this news release should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this news release. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements that are expressly or implicitly contained herein speak only as of the date of this news release and are subject to change without notice. Neither the Company nor anyone else undertake to review, update, confirm or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this news release, unless it is required by law or applicable exchange rules.

