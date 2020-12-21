GoldMining Announces Inclusion in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - GoldMining Inc. (the "Company" or "GoldMining") (TSX: GOLD) (NYSE American: GLDG) is pleased to announce that it is has been added to the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF ("GDXJ") pursuant to the GDXJ's fourth quarter rebalance as of December 18, 2020.

Amir Adnani, Chairman, stated "GoldMining's inclusion in the GDXJ is a significant milestone for the Company, further raising its profile among retail and institutional investors. It reflects the successful execution of our long-term strategy of acquiring resource-stage gold and gold-copper assets during the preceding bear market combined with more recent developments in 2020, including a NYSE American listing, expansion of our seasoned team and the creation of Gold Royalty Corp. With the increase in gold and copper prices over the last year, GoldMining's market capitalization and liquidity has increased significantly, positioning to unlock additional value from our diversified portfolio by, among other things, seeking to advance, add partners in respect of, or selling interests in individual assets, while we continue to review additional accretive acquisitions."

About GoldMining Inc.

GoldMining Inc. is a public mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets in the Americas. Through its disciplined acquisition strategy, GoldMining now controls a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia and Peru.

Forward-looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of GoldMining with respect to its business and future events, including statements with respect to the Company's long-term plans. Forward-looking statements are based on the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the business and the markets in which GoldMining operates. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including: the inherent risks involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties, the uncertainties involved in interpreting drill results and other exploration data, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits, the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with GoldMiningꞌs expectations, title and permitting matters, fluctuating metal prices and uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future. These risks, as well as others, including those set forth in GoldMiningꞌs Annual Information Form for the year ended November 30, 2019, management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended February 29, 2020 and other filings with Canadian securities regulators, could cause actual results and events to vary significantly. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. GoldMining does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.

SOURCE GoldMining Inc.

For further information: GoldMining Inc., Amir Adnani, Chairman; Garnet Dawson, CEO, Telephone: (855) 630-1001, Email: [email protected]

