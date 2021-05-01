Goldfish Swim School Launches 'Safer Swimmer Pledge' to Bring Greater Awareness to Water Safety

Local Swim Schools Encourage Families to Join the Cause as Childhood Drownings Continue to Rise Amid the Pandemic

TORONTO, May 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- As the summer season nears, Goldfish Swim School has launched a 'Safer Swimmer Pledge' campaign to bring greater awareness to water safety and drowning prevention. Throughout the month of May, families are encouraged to take the pledge and promote the importance of parent-child conversations around water safety. Those who take the pledge will be entered to win one month of free lessons at Goldfish Swim School – Burlington and Goldfish Swim School – Oakville, and will also be entered into the grand prize raffle of one year of free swim lessons.

Due to restrictions brought on by the pandemic, many children have been out of swim lessons for some time, making it critical to brush up on water safety tips before their first experience back in the water.

"Our mission is to ensure all kids feel safe and confident in and around the water, and this campaign gets us one step closer to achieving our goal," said Dave McKay, co-owner of both Ontario Goldfish Swim Schools. "Even through a series of shutdowns and mandated closures, we've been working hard to bring greater awareness to water safety as we gear up for our reopening. We're grateful for our communities' patience and commitment, and look forward to welcoming back our members, both existing and new, when we safely reopen again, Safer. Stronger. Together. ™."

While schools remain closed, Goldfish Swim School encourages families to participate in free, virtual dry-land swim exercises via 'Goldfish At Home' in addition to downloading variety of online and interactive water safety focused initiatives and activities.

The formal campaign is designed to kick off the start of a safe summer season and build momentum leading up to Drowning Prevention Week, July 18-24. By visiting the Safer Swimmer Pledge landing page, families can sign to join the cause in promoting and prioritizing water safety, while also accessing at-home water safety tools.

To take the Safer Swimmer Pledge, please visit http://bit.ly/saferswimmerpledgecanada

Both schools are owned and operated by franchisee partners Dave McKay and Mike Meilleur. Local residents and parents themselves, their mission is to educate families throughout Greater Toronto about the importance of water safety.

