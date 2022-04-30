Goldfish Swim School Launches 2nd Annual 'Safer Swimmer Pledge' to Bring Greater Awareness to Water Safety

Safer Summers Start Now - Local Swim Schools Encourage Families to Join the Cause for Childhood Drowning Prevention

TORONTO, April 30, 2022 /CNW/ -- As the perfect kickoff to the summer season, Goldfish Swim School launches its second annual 'Safer Swimmer Pledge' that reached over 400 million people last year, in an effort to bring greater awareness to water safety and drowning prevention. Throughout the month of May, families are encouraged to take the pledge and promote the importance of parent-child conversations around water safety. Those who take the pledge will be entered to win Safer Swimmer Prize Packs, a year of free swim lessons at Goldfish, and the grand prize: a Safer Swimmer Golden Family Getaway*.

"It was incredible to see last year's response and Safer Swimmer engagement, and as we Get Back in the Swim of Things after a pandemic-gap in swim lessons, we look to build on that momentum and reach even more families with this year's campaign," said Dave McKay, co-owner of Goldfish Swim School Burlington and Oakville. "Your Safer Summer starts now! Take the pledge, join us in creating big waves in water safety awareness and set your family on the path to a safer summer ahead."

It is so important to promote family conversations about water safety, drowning prevention and the value of swim lessons, because they have the ability to reduce the risk of childhood drowning by 88%.

The Safer Swimmer Pledge campaign is designed to build momentum leading up to Drowning Prevention Week, July 17-23. By visiting the Safer Swimmer Pledge landing page or picking up a pledge at Goldfish Swim School in Burlington or Oakville, families can sign to join the cause in promoting and prioritizing water safety, while also accessing at-home water safety tools and activities.

Throughout the campaign, Goldfish will be announcing various pledge prizes on social media , along with the grand prize winner of the Safer Swimmer Golden Family Getaway. The winning family will be contacted directly to coordinate details. Whether it be Disney World, a Caribbean getaway or water park destination, Goldfish will commit $5,000 to the family's getaway, where their little fish can have the opportunity to show off their Safer Swimmer skills.

Goldfish Swim School – Burlington and Oakville are proud affiliates of the Lifesaving Society , a charitable organization working to prevent drowning and water-related injury. Both schools provide swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children ages four months to 12 years, teaching children how to be safer in and around the water. They offer swim lessons and programs using a proprietary philosophy, The Science of SwimPlay®, to build life skills both in and out of the water using play-based learning in a fun and safe environment. Each school's number one focus and main priority is always the same – educating children on water safety while teaching them how to swim and respect the water.

To take the Safer Swimmer Pledge, please visit www.goldfishswimschool.com/saferswimmerpledgecan .

*See contest landing page f or official rules and restrictions.

About Goldfish Swim School – Burlington & Oakville

Both Goldfish Swim School locations in Ontario are owned and operated by franchisee partners Dave McKay and Mike Meilleur. Local residents and parents themselves, their mission is to educate families throughout the Halton Region about the importance of water safety. Their extensive ties to the community and knowledge of the area coupled with their business and franchising experience provides the perfect platform to share the Goldfish GOLDEN Experience! with families across Ontario.

Media Contact: Kelly McNamara, Fishman PR, 847-945-1300, [email protected]

SOURCE Goldfish Swim School