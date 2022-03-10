GOLDEN SHIELD ANNOUNCES NEW BOARD MEMBER

VANCOUVER, BC, March 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Golden Shield Resources Inc. (CSE: GSRI) (the "Company" or "Golden Shield") is pleased to announce that Ms. Janine Richardson has agreed to join the Board of Director's of the Company.

Ms. Richardson is a Chartered Professional Accountant and has worked in the mining industry for over 30 years. Ms. Richardson was Chief Financial officer of several publicly listed including Atlantic Gold Corporation, Primero Mining Corp., Yukon-Nevada Gold Corp, Rio Alto Mining Ltd., Goldgroup Mining Inc. and most recently IsoEnergy Ltd from 2016 to 2022.

From 1985 to 1991 Ms. Richardson was a manager in the audit group (mining) at Ernst & Young LLP, Toronto. In 1991 Ms. Richardson became Director of Group Accounting at Placer Dome Inc. which then operated 17 mines across five countries. At Placer Dome Inc., Ms. Richardson was responsible for the financial reporting of global operations and integrating new acquisitions. Since exiting Placer in 2006, Ms. Richardson has been providing financial consulting services to several publicly listed mining companies.

"We are excited and honored to have Ms. Richardson join the board of directors. Janine brings to us years of valuable financial experience in mining companies operating internationally, a complementary skill set to our existing board; also, she will be an amazing addition to our audit committee," commented Leo Hathaway, Chairman.

About Golden Shield

Golden Shield Resources was founded by experienced professionals who are convinced that there are gold mines yet to be found in Guyana. The company is well-financed and has three wholly controlled high-grade gold projects: Marudi Mountain, Arakaka and Fish Creek.

SOURCE Golden Shield Resources

For further information: Leo Hathaway, Executive Chair, Email: [email protected], Telephone: +1 778-654-9665