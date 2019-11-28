Golden Gecko Coffee voted best coffee shop in Toronto by Toronto Star readers

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - In the annual Toronto Star's Reader's Choice Award, Golden Gecko Coffee was voted number one by readers across the GTA. Golden Gecko Coffee, located in the west end neighbourhood of Baby Point, was established in 2017 by Jake Healy. He established Golden Gecko Coffee with the purpose of creating a sense of community while integrating sustainable practices into a coffee shop.

The Reader's Choice award is a prestigious award and recognition of the hard work that the team at Golden Gecko Coffee put into everything that they do. 'Our coffee shop was always meant to be a truly local community shop', Jake explains, 'and not solely focused on coffee and food'. For locals who have discovered this hidden gem, it has been the focus on a friendly family environment that has made them become regulars. With plenty of room for strollers, activities for all ages and a wide range of drink and food options, Golden Gecko Coffee has become the meeting place for all generations in the community. Jake explains further, 'we host local community events and support local community based organizations'.

Golden Gecko Coffee is also focussed on solutions to sustainability and community concerns. These include a focus on supporting other small business ventures within the GTA, supporting employees with health benefits and above minimum wage and offering incentives for customers to reduce their environmental footprint.

With a combination of sustainable practices, community focused philosophy and the joy of welcoming both regular and new customers, it is easy to understand why Golden Gecko Coffee was voted the best coffee shop in Toronto.

SOURCE Golden Gecko Coffee

For further information: To learn more about the business, contact Jake directly via email (jake@goldengeckocoffee.com) or by phone (416 575 6804).

Related Links

https://www.goldengeckocoffee.com/

