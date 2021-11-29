GoldCann International Inc. Welcomes Jeannette VanderMarel as Director and Advisor

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Goldcann International Inc. ("Goldcann" or the "Company"), a Canadian wellness company that intends to produce cannabis products in Mexico for the Mexican market, is proud to welcome Jeannette VanderMarel as Senior Advisor and Director.

Jeannette VandeMarel was a former pediatric ICU nurse when she co-founded The Green Organic Dutchman in 2012, one of the first licensed producers in Canada, which remains an industry leader. She recognizes the opportunity cannabis presents to improve patient and consumer well-being, and improve health by offering new and innovative treatment alternatives.

In 2018, she co-founded Good and Green, committed to setting new standards for cannabis product quality and reliability, and corporate social responsibility. After acquisition by 48North Cannabis Corp, she assumed the role of co-CEO and Director of 48North before transitioning into other executive, advisory and board positions across the cannabis industry, most recently her appointment to the board at Eve & Co Inc.

"I am proud to help support the acceptance of legal cannabis for therapeutic use in Mexico. Goldcann is focused on a 'Made in Mexico' philosophy and proudly supports environmental, social and governance best practices to be a trusted company," says Jeannette VanderMarel. "Goldcann's commitment to Mexico aligns with the high standards that I hold for myself in providing safe and reliable products to consumers worldwide."

"Our dedication to best governance practices ensures our board is strengthened by diverse perspectives. The addition of Jeannette to our navigation team benefits the future of Goldcann, and Mexican consumers of our cannabis- and hemp-based products," says Roderick MacDonald, CEO of Goldcann.

About GoldCann International Inc.

Goldcann is a Canadian wellness company that intends to produce cannabis products in Mexico for the Mexican market. Environmental, Social, and Governance best-practices are embedded in our business; we are stewards of the environment, provide tangible social benefits to our local communities and partners, and we are committed to the highest governance practices. Find more information at www.Goldcann.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

SOURCE Goldcann International Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Jess Moran, Founder, KNOWN, Email: [email protected], Phone: +1 519 494-5379

Related Links

https://goldcann.com/

