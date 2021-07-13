GoldCann International Inc. Announces Engineering Agreement With Hybrid Tech, LLC

TORONTO, July 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Goldcann International Inc. ("Goldcann" or the "Company"), a Canadian corporation headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a contract arrangement with Hybrid Tech, LLC ("Hybrid Tech"), a global leader in the design and construction of cannabis extraction facilities. Work will begin immediately on the feasibility and engineering specifications of the Company's 40,000 sq. ft. extraction, processing and packaging facility that will manufacture cannabis products for the Mexican retail market.

The facility will be constructed on 14,000 square meters of fully-serviced land near Mazatlan, on the Pacific coast of Mexico, with the intention to manufacture cannabidiol (CBD) oil and other health and wellness products under the Company's Aztecann™ brand. Construction is expected to begin shortly after Goldcann is awarded a license under the pending new cannabis legislation, now expected to be signed into law in late September or early October.

Hybrid Tech's Fast-Track method is a unique process that delivers correctly envisioned, fully operational, technologically advanced facilities, in the quickest manner possible without sacrificing quality and performance. Hybrid Tech has designed and completed more than 170 cannabis and hemp facilities with over 3 million square feet of processing space.

"Hybrid Tech's proven system design and on-time implementation record will be a key factor in the successful completion of our new production facility in Mazatlan," said Rod MacDonald, CEO of Goldcann.

"The Goldcann project presents a unique and challenging opportunity in a new market that we are excited to embark on," said Daniel Gustafik, Founder and CTO of Hybrid Tech. "Our team will begin work immediately designing a model to meet their needs."

About GoldCann International Inc.

Goldcann International Inc. is a community-oriented wellness company, which intends to specialize in the production of products that contain Cannabidiol (CBD) and other cannabinoids for the Mexican market. GoldCann's operations reflect the best of local customs and culture while respecting the current Mexican government's commitment to ensuring the highest quality standards and maximizing social benefits for underprivileged people and communities. Find us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

About Hybrid Tech

Hybrid Tech engineers cultivation, manufacturing and extraction facilities, managing the complexities of developing process innovation while maintaining cost efficiency. From conceptual design and feasibility studies to permit applications and equipment selection, Hybrid Tech manifests the project into reality. Having successfully worked on over 170 cannabis specific projects in the U.S. and Canada encompassing over 3 million square feet, Hybrid Tech is one of the most experienced firms in the cannabis industry, delivering novel solutions since 2014. Find them on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

About Aztecann™

Aztecann™ is the registered trademark and brand name for all products sold by Goldcann International Inc. or its subsidiary Goldcann S.A. de C.V.

This release contains forward-looking statements that constitute forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this release that are not pure statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets, the development of future operations, and orientations regarding the future as of the date of this news release. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "aim", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements. This release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

