GoldCann International Inc. Announces Acquisition of Land in Mexico for Cannabis Extraction and Production Facility, Through its Mexican Subsidiary

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Goldcann International Inc. ("Goldcann" or the "Company"), a Canadian corporation headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, is announcing the acquisition by its Mexican subsidiary, Goldcann S.A. de C.V., of 14,000 square meters of land near Mazatlan, on the Pacific coast of Mexico. The company is also announcing today its intention to manufacture cannabidiol (CBD) oil and other health and wellness products for the Mexican retail market.

The fully-serviced property is intended to house a 40,000 sq. ft. extraction, processing and packaging facility to manufacture cannabis products under its Aztecann™ brand. The project will support the local economy through the creation of employment opportunities and new tax revenue. Construction is expected to begin shortly after Goldcann is awarded a license under the soon-to-be-announced new cannabis legislation, now expected to be signed into law in late September or early October.

"After nearly two years of government and legislative review and debate, our company is well-positioned to meet the challenges of competing in this emerging market. We intend to build a 'Made in Mexico' operation from beginning to end," said Roderick MacDonald, President and CEO of Goldcann. "Goldcann is a Canadian-Mexican company that is making a significant investment in the area of Mazatlan. We have been working closely together with our Mexican partners over the last two years and have consulted with many levels of government and officials who have expressed their support for this venture."

About GoldCann International Inc.

Goldcann International Inc. is a community-oriented wellness company, which intends to specialize in the production of products that contain Cannabidiol (CBD) and other cannabinoids for the Mexican market. GoldCann's operations reflect the best of local customs and culture while respecting the current Mexican government's commitment to ensuring the highest quality standards and maximizing social benefits for underprivileged people and communities. Find us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

About Aztecann™

Aztecann™ is the registered trademark and brand name for all products sold by Goldcann International Inc. or its subsidiary Goldcann S.A. de C.V.

