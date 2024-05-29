Goldbloom Family Forum Presents: Symposium on Mental Health

MONTREAL, May 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The Goldbloom Family Forum is pleased to announce its upcoming Symposium on Mental Health, scheduled for June 2nd, at 2:00 PM, hosted at Temple Emanu-El-Beth Sholom. This event promises to be an illuminating exploration of critical issues in mental health, featuring esteemed speakers and thought leaders in the field.

Featured Speakers:

The Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, and Associate Minister of Health

Dr. David Goldbloom, Professor Emeritus of Psychiatry at the University of Toronto

Ella Amir, C.M., PhD, MBA, Executive Director at AMI-Quebec

Patricia Lemoine Smith, BFA, LL.B., PRP, Senior Vice President at Teneo

Rabbi Lisa Grushcow, in anticipation of this event, remarked, "Mental health is a huge societal and political issue, and it is also a communal and spiritual one. How do we support people who are suffering from mental illness, along with their families who are affected? And how do we make sure that everyone has access to the care that they desperately need? For years, the Goldbloom Family Forum has taken on challenging topics – from Truth and Reconciliation to aging – and this year's symposium is similarly committed to bringing the best people together to talk about tough issues and open an important discussion."

"This annual free event, which is open to Temple and non-Temple members, was launched decades ago by my parents with a goal of fostering a dialogue and deeper understanding on issues of community concern," explained Jonathan Goldbloom. "This year we have four speakers who will address the broad topic of mental health from both a public policy perspective and the on-the-ground needs of Montrealers."

This free event is open to the general public.

About Temple Emanu-El-Beth Sholom:

Temple Emanu-El-Beth Sholom, in the heart of Westmount, Quebec, stands as a beacon of inclusivity and vibrancy within the community. With a legacy that stretches across decades, Temple is committed to fostering a warm and embracing atmosphere for individuals and families of diverse backgrounds. Through an array of programs, services, and community outreach endeavors, Temple Emanu-El-Beth Sholom actively promotes spiritual enrichment, advocates for social justice, and endeavors to foster interfaith dialogue and understanding.

About Goldbloom Family Forum:

The Goldbloom Family Forum is dedicated to fostering meaningful conversations and addressing pressing societal issues through dialogue, education, and community engagement. Each year, the forum brings together experts and thought leaders to explore topics of relevance and significance to the community.

For further information: Media Contact: Anthony Davis, Director of Marketing & Communications, [email protected]