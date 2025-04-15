Gold's Breakout Year in 2025: How Strategic Miners Are Capitalizing on the Surge

Equity Insider News Commentary

Issued on behalf of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- With gold recently breaking above $3,200 per ounce, major banks are revising their forecasts even higher— UBS now sees gold hitting $3,500, while Deutsche Bank is targeting $3,700. As economic uncertainty continues to escalate, gold's parabolic price action is drawing renewed attention from investors looking for safe havens and inflation protection. Many are turning to physical bullion and gold ETFs, but a growing number are also eyeing gold mining stocks , which can offer amplified exposure to rising gold prices . Amid this momentum, several gold-focused companies are generating fresh interest, including Lake Victoria Gold (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF), Integra Resource Corp. (NYSE-American: ITRG) (TSXV: ITR), GoldMining Inc. (NYSE-American: GLDG), Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF), and Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: VOXR) (TSX: VOXR).

Gold mining stocks have been steadily gaining ground alongside the precious metal's historic run. While large-cap miners have seen their stock prices pop off , several junior exploration companies are also making headlines with encouraging drill results that could signal major upside potential.

Lake Victoria Gold (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF), an emerging East African gold developer, recently secured four new Mining Licenses at its Tembo Project in northern Tanzania, marking a major step forward in its development strategy.

"The approval of our Mining Licenses is a pivotal step forward for the Tembo Project," said Marc Cernovitch, President & CEO of Lake Victoria Gold. "We have always believed in the district-scale potential of this asset. With tenure now secured for the next 10 years, we can focus on evaluating the most efficient development options to unlock maximum shareholder value."

Situated in Tanzania's well-known Lake Victoria Goldfield, Lake Victoria Gold's (LVG) flagship project has already attracted more than US$28 million in exploration investment, including the completion of 50,000 meters of diamond and reverse circulation (RC) drilling. This depth of historical work provides a robust technical foundation and positions the project with a meaningful head start compared to earlier-stage peers.

The recent conversion of LVG's Prospecting License into four Mining Licenses represents a major step forward, significantly reducing regulatory uncertainty and paving the way for focused development planning. Each Mining License is valid for an initial 10-year term and includes an option for an additional 10-year renewal, offering long-term operational visibility.

With extensive exploration data already in hand, the company has identified three high-priority targets within the Tembo Project area. These zones are showing encouraging gold grades and carry the hallmarks of potential resource growth as the project enters its next phase of advancement.

At the Ngula 1 target, drilling has outlined a broad, mineralized corridor roughly 250 meters wide and extending at least 600 meters in length—open in both directions and at depth. This structural zone hosts multiple gold-bearing veins, with notable intercepts like 3.13 grams per tonne (g/t) of gold over 25.89 meters and an especially compelling interval of 22.18 g/t over 15 meters. The combination of grade and scale here supports the potential for a meaningful gold system with room to grow.

Just to the west, at the Nyakagwe Village target, drilling has confirmed additional high-grade gold zones hosted within multiple mineralized structures. Highlight results include 78.1 g/t of gold over one meter and 27.88 g/t over 3.96 meters—intercepts that reinforce the potential for high-margin material, whether for near-term production or longer-term development.

At Nyakagwe East, drilling has revealed a wide, 300-meter mineralized zone marked by strong quartz veining and sulphide content—geological indicators commonly associated with gold deposition. Standout results such as 19.1 g/t over three meters and 10.25 g/t over 3.5 meters continue to demonstrate the project's consistency when it comes to delivering high-grade intercepts.

With key Mining Licenses now in place, Lake Victoria Gold is actively assessing its development pathway. Shallow, high-grade zones may support early-stage open-pit mining, while nearby toll milling options could allow for gold production to begin without major upfront capital on processing infrastructure. As work advances, LVG is also evaluating the potential for a standalone plant if future volumes support the case for in-house processing.

On the exploration front, Lake Victoria Gold still has significant blue-sky potential ahead. A follow-up drill program is now being planned to build on historical high-grade intercepts and begin converting them into formal resource estimates. Meanwhile, a recent geological review pinpointed 38 new exploration targets across the property—suggesting that the known high-grade zones might only be the beginning of what Tembo could ultimately yield. Fieldwork is already underway to begin testing these targets for additional gold discoveries.

In parallel, LVG is keeping its options open when it comes to partnerships or strategic opportunities. The Tembo Project shares a border with Barrick's world-class Bulyanhulu Mine, and the two companies have a working relationship. In 2021, LVG sold six non-core licenses to Barrick in a deal worth $6 million upfront, plus up to $45 million in potential milestone payments tied to future discoveries. That transaction helped fund Tembo's advancement while still giving LVG a potential upside in any gold found next door.

"We believe Tembo represents a rare opportunity to define a new gold camp in one of Tanzania's most historically productive districts," said Simon Benstead, Executive Chairman of Lake Victoria Gold. "With multiple exploration and development levers available to us, and a supportive regulatory environment, we're committed to responsibly unlocking the full value of this high-potential asset."

Looking ahead, Lake Victoria Gold intends to advance development at Tembo while steadily moving its flagship Imwelo Project toward production. With Mining Licenses secured and a highly prospective land package in one of Africa's most established gold belts, Tembo is positioned to become a key pillar in LVG's broader growth strategy. The groundwork is in place for this project to play a meaningful role in the company's next chapter.

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Integra Resource Corp. (NYSE-American: ITRG) (TSXV: ITR) recently officially submitted its revised Mine Plan of Operations for the DeLamar Project in Idaho, marking the start of the federal permitting process. The move comes as the U.S. government pushes to accelerate domestic mineral production under a new executive order.

"The submission of the updated MPO is a crucial moment for Integra and the future of the DeLamar gold-silver project in Idaho," said George Salamis, President, CEO and Director of Integra. "This marks the official start of the federal mine permitting process and demonstrates our commitment to advancing DeLamar in a responsible, transparent, and timely manner. We believe the enhanced project design reflected in the MPO positions Integra as a leading candidate to benefit from the evolving, progressive, and supportive permitting landscape that is occurring at both federal and state levels."

GoldMining Inc. (NYSE-American: GLDG) recently launched its largest exploration program ever at its São Jorge Project in Brazil's Tapajós gold district. The plan includes up to 5,000 meters of diamond drilling, 3,000 meters of auger drilling, and a large-scale soil sampling and geophysical campaign. With easy highway access and strong infrastructure already in place, the company is targeting both deposit expansion and new gold discoveries across a 12 km by 7 km mineralized footprint.

"We are excited to be back in the field at São Jorge conducting the largest exploration program in the 14+ year history of our Company," said Alastair Still, CEO of GoldMining. "Systematic drilling to target expansion of the São Jorge deposit along strike and to test new zones highlighted by geochemical and geophysical targets, has us ideally positioned to better quantify the gold endowment of a highly prospective regional-scale property in the rapidly emerging Tapajós gold district."

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) recently achieved over 93% total gold recovery from its Golden Summit Project in Alaska using a processing flow that includes the Albion Process™ and carbon-in-leach (CIL). The results were based on a composite created from eight drill holes across the Dolphin and Cleary resource areas.

Freegold is continuing to evaluate additional pre-treatment options like BIOX® and POX as it finalizes the optimal flow sheet. With a 2025 pre-feasibility study planned and updated resource estimates coming later this year, Freegold is moving forward with new drilling to upgrade resources and unlock further value from its flagship Alaskan asset.

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: VOXR) (TSX: VOXR) recently announced a major development at its Bullabulling gold royalty asset in Western Australia, following a successful A$220 million financing by Minerals 260 to acquire and advance the project.

"It is very rare to see a A$30M market cap explorer raise A$220 million," said Spencer Cole, Chief Investment Officer of Vox. "This progress from M260 highlights the current strong demand for quality Australian gold projects.

With an existing 2.3Moz gold resource and an 80,000-metre drill campaign set to begin, the project is targeting a final investment decision in 2026 and first gold production in 2028. Vox holds an uncapped A$10/oz royalty over key zones within the Bullabulling project, offering long-term leverage to future production.

