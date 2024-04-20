Gold Royalty Announces Board Change

VANCOUVER, BC, April 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Gold Royalty Corp. ("Gold Royalty" or the "Company") (NYSE American: GROY) announced today that Glenn Mullan has stepped down as a director of the Company.

About Gold Royalty Corp.

