Gold Line Appoints Gordon Keep to its Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Gold Line Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLDL) (OTCQB: TLLZF) ("Gold Line") (the "Company" or "Gold Line") is pleased to announce the appointment of Gordon Keep, CEO of Fiore Management & Advisory Corp. to the Company's advisory board.

Mr. Gordon Keep has extensive business experience in investment banking and creating public natural resource companies. Mr. Keep is the CEO of Fiore Management & Advisory Corp., a private financial advisory firm that currently manages more than 20 public companies and assists these companies with corporate administration services and provides financial advice with respect to its strategic direction and corporate development. Fiore began its operations in 2001 and has a successful track record of launching and building many natural resource companies as a result of their access to capital and creative deal making.

From January 2001 to July 2007, Mr. Keep was Managing Director of Corporate Finance at Endeavour Financial Corporation, September 1997 until March 2004, was Senior Vice President and a director of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp., and from April 1987 until October 1997, held the position of Vice President, Corporate Finance in the Natural Resource group of Yorkton Securities Inc. Mr. Keep also currently serves as an officer and/or director for several natural resource companies.

Gordon is a Professional Geologist in the province of British Columbia, holds a B.Sc. in Geological Science from Queen's University, and an MBA from the University of British Columbia.

"Gordon joins Gold Line's world class team, and brings with him an impressive amount of experience, success and knowledge in all facets of mineral exploration and finance. His extensive experience in investment banking, along with his formidable track record of building some of the world's most notable resource companies, is value that cannot be understated. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am honoured to welcome Gordon to the team," stated Adam Cegielski, Gold Line CEO.

About Gold Line Resources Ltd.

Gold Line is focused on advancing gold projects with significant exploration potential in prolific gold-producing regions of Sweden and Finland. Gold Line is working in one of the world's top mining jurisdictions and emerging exploration frontiers due to its strong mineral endowment, stable tenure, straightforward permitting, favourable tax regime and supportive geopolitical landscape.

Gold Line currently holds a prospective portfolio of five gold exploration projects in Sweden: one project is in the Skelleftea belt of north-central Sweden and four projects, including the Långtjärn property, are located within the Gold Line Mineral Belt of north-central Sweden. The projects are located on a 200-kilometre Proterozoic greenstone sedimentary belt that is host to multiple gold showings and deposits.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF GOLD LINE RESOURCES,

Adam Cegielski

CEO & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Gold Line's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to expectations regarding the Transaction, the business, exploration and development plans of Gold Line following completion of the Transaction, the results of exploration and development activities, the anticipated benefits and synergies of the Transaction, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on Gold Line's and EMX's current beliefs and assumptions as to the outcome and timing of future events, including, but not limited to, that the Transaction will be completed as anticipated, and that the anticipated benefits and synergies of the Transaction will be realized. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: that there is no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as anticipated, or at all, or that the anticipated benefits or synergies of the Transaction will be realized; following completion of the Transaction, Gold Line may require additional financing from time to time in order to continue its operations which may not be available when needed or on acceptable terms and conditions; compliance with extensive government regulation; domestic and foreign laws and regulations could adversely affect Gold Line's business and results of operations; the stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and these fluctuations may adversely affect the price of Gold Line's or EMX's securities, regardless of its operating performance; and the impact of COVID-19.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the expectations of Gold Line and EMX as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. Neither Gold Line nor EMX undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

