Gold Line Announces Appointment of Börje Salming as Public Relations Ambassador, Sweden

VANCOUVER, BC, May 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Gold Line Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLDL) (OTC: TLLZF) ("Gold Line" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Anders Börje Salming ("Börje Salming") to its Advisory Board, in the capacity of Public Relations Ambassador, in Sweden. In his role as an Ambassador to the Company, Mr. Salming will assist the Company in developing and executing an appropriate stakeholder and public relations management strategy for Sweden, with a primary focus on nurturing meaningful relationships with key community groups.

Mr. Salming was born on April 17, 1951 in Kiruna, Sweden. Within his native Sweden, Börje Salming is fondly and respectfully nicknamed 'The King', is a well-respected citizen and a national hockey icon. Börje is of proud Sámi heritage, an indigenous Finno-Ugric people inhabiting Sápmi, which today encompasses large northern parts of Norway, Sweden, Finland and the Kola Peninsula within the Murmansk Oblast of Russia. The Sámi have historically been known in English as Laplanders.

Outside of Sweden, and in the 'World of Hockey', Börje is recognized as one of the National Hockey League's (the "NHL") dominating defensemen, having played for two 'Original Six' hockey teams – the Toronto Maple Leafs, from 1973 to 1989, and the Detroit Red Wings, from 1989 to 1990. Although not the first European to play in the NHL, Mr. Salming was arguably the most recognized European hockey 'star' to play in the NHL during his era. Mr. Salming was a trailblazer for Swedish-born hockey players, paving the way for generations of fellow Swede NHL players, and establishing Sweden as one of the world's renowned breeding grounds of 'hockey elite'. In 1996 Börje Salming was the first Sweden-trained NHL player inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, and in 2017 he was named one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players in history.

"It is a true honour to welcome Mr. Salming to Gold Line's Advisory Board, and I personally look forward to his input on the development of strategies that ensure the establishment of mutually respectful and sustaining relationships with the communities within which our Company works and operates," stated Adam Cegielski, Gold Line CEO.

The Company also wishes to announce that its CEO, Adam Cegielski, along with newly appointed, Public Relations Ambassador, Sweden, Börje Salming will be featured on the Joe Tilley Sports Show.



PLEASE LISTEN LIVE BY VISITING:



WHERE: Facebook.com/JoeTilleySports



DATE: Wednesday, May 19, 2021



TIME: 7:00 PM Central European Summer Time (Stockholm)

1:00 PM Eastern Time (Toronto)

10:00 AM Pacific Time (Vancouver)

ABOUT GOLD LINE RESOURCES LTD.

Gold Line Resources is focused on acquiring mineral properties with exceptional exploration potential in the most prolific gold producing regions of Fennoscandia, and further delineating the historic exploration results of these projects. The Company currently holds a prospective portfolio of advanced and early-stage gold exploration properties in Sweden, including the Kankberg Norra property in the Skellefteå Belt; and the Långtjärn property (comprised of the Storjuktan North and Storjuktan South licences), the Blåbärliden property, and the Paubäcken property, all located within the Gold Line Mineral Belt, in Sweden.

High-grade gold occurrences across the Company's properties in Sweden were identified by state run programs in the 1970's and 1980's with little to no modern exploration. Historical drill intercepts include 11.4 g/t Au over 6.0m at the Blåbärliden property1, and areas of high-grade gold mineralization sampled in boulders and outcrops of 60+ g/t Au2 at the Paubäcken Project.

____________________________ 1 The historical drill intercept was completed by Lappland Goldminers in 2007 and was reported and published by Geological Survey of Sweden (SGU). Gold Line Resources has not performed sufficient work to verify the published assay data but believe these data to be reliable and relevant. 2 The historical rock chip samples were collected from boulders by Lappland Goldminers in 2005 and were reported by Geological Survey of Sweden. Gold Line Resources has not performed sufficient work to verify the published assay data but believe these data to be reliable and relevant.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Gold Line's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the expectations of Gold Line as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. Gold Line undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Email: [email protected], Telephone: 1-800-858-9710