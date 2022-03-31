Gold Line Announces Appointment of Benjamin Gelber as VP Exploration

VANCOUVER, BC, March 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Gold Line Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLDL) ("Gold Line" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Benjamin Gelber, formerly of Barrick Gold Corporation, as Vice President, Exploration.

Mr. Gelber is a professional geologist with over 17 years industry experience specializing in orogenic gold systems, garnering a deep understanding of geological, structural, alteration and mineralisation controls in orogenic systems at all scales, including in developing and managing large and complex district to camp scale exploration programs.

Benjamin was previously with Barrick Gold Corporation ("Barrick"), as Exploration Manager, Guyana where he was responsible for establishing Barrick's office and local team in Guyana, as well as for the identification and assessment of high priority acquisition targets in the Guiana Shield region and negotiation of various Joint Venture, Option, Earn-in and Purchase deals with local and international land holders.

Prior to his post with Barrick, Benjamin held the positions of Generative Exploration Manager, and Group Geology Manager with Asanko Gold Inc., now named Galiano Gold Inc., where he was responsible for greenfield and brownfield target generation, strategy, budgeting and execution of exploration projects at the Asanko Gold Mine camp. In his role Mr. Gelber led technical assessment and due diligence reviews, identifying acquisition targets, and was an integral part of the exploration management team that discovered and consolidated the now a multi-million ounce gold complex known as the Asanko Gold Mine.

Benjamin is also a former director, and geological advisor of Cayden Resources which was sold to Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for $205M.

"We are thrilled to have attracted someone of the caliber of Benjamin Gelber to Gold Line Resources. In a time where skilled management is one if the rarest commodities in our industry, bringing in Ben is a testament to the quality of our projects in Sweden and Finland," commented Adam Cegielski, CEO, Gold Line Resources.

Mr. Gelber holds a Master of Science in Economic Geology from Rhodes University, Grahamstown, South Africa, where he completed his thesis on "A Mineral System Approach to the Development of Structural Targeting Criteria for Orogenic Gold Deposits in the Asankrangwa Belt of the Kumasi Basin, South West Ghana; and a Bachelor of Science in Geology (Honours) from the University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada. He is registered as a Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo) with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia (APEGBC), Canada, as well as the Society of Economic Geologists (SEG), is a Qualified Person for the purpose of NI 43-101 technical reporting, and is a former recipient of the CIM-Bedford Canadian Young Mining Leadership Award. Mr. Gelber specializes in orogenic gold targeting and exploration, bringing +17 years of exploration experience to Gold Line. Most recently he spent 12 years working for Asanko Gold (previously Keegan Resources, now Galiano Gold) developing the +12 Moz Asanko Gold Mine camp located in the Asankrangwa gold belt in the Kumasi Basin of SW Ghana and was a member of the +6 Moz Esaase deposit discovery team, which is now in production. Following this he worked for Barrick Gold Corporation for two years as Exploration Manager, Guyana within their Global Exploration and New Opportunities division. Here he was part of a team that completed cratonic to camp-scale targeting and prospectivity studies of the Guiana Shield that resulted in the consolidation of a large prospective land package in Guyana.

"I am excited to be joining the Gold Line Resources team with their district-scale project portfolio of projects in Sweden and Finland. Using the latest good science and technology in targeting and exploration methodologies, I am looking forward to unlocking the potential of these underexplored districts," Commented Vice President of Exploration, Benjamin Gelber.

About Gold Line Resources Ltd.

Gold Line Resources is focused on acquiring mineral properties with exceptional exploration potential in the most prolific gold-producing regions of Fennoscandia, and further delineating the historic. Gold Line is working in one of the world's top mining jurisdictions and emerging exploration frontiers due to its strong mineral endowment, stable tenure, straightforward permitting, favourable tax regime and supportive geopolitical landscape.

Gold Line currently holds a prospective portfolio of five gold exploration projects in Sweden: one project is in the Skelleftea belt of north-central Sweden and four projects, including the Långtjärn property, are located within the Gold Line Mineral Belt of north-central Sweden. The projects are located on a 200-kilometre Proterozoic greenstone sedimentary belt that is host to multiple gold showings and deposits

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Gold Line Resources,

Adam Cegielski

CEO & Director

