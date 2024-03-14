Gold Flora to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on March 28, 2024

COSTA MESA, Calif., March 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Gold Flora Corporation, ("Gold Flora" or the "Company") (NEO: GRAM), a leading vertically-integrated single-state cannabis company today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, on Thursday, March 28, 2024. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on March 28, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS DATE: Thursday, March 28th, 2024 TIME: 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time WEBCAST: Click Here DIAL-IN NUMBER: 1 (416) 764-8609 or 1 (888) 390-0605 CONFERENCE ID: 23952500 REPLAY: 1 (416) 764-8677 or 1 (888) 390-0541

Available until 12:00 midnight Eastern Time Thursday, April 4, 2024 Replay Code: 952500 #

About Gold Flora Corporation

Gold Flora Corporation is a female-led, vertically-integrated cannabis leader that owns and operates a robust portfolio of 10 cannabis brands, which are sold through its 16 retail dispensaries and, through its Stately Distribution business, to retailers throughout California. Its retail operations include Airfield Supply Company , Caliva , Coastal , Calma , King's Crew , Varda , Deli , and Higher Level .

Gold Flora Corporation operates an indoor cultivation canopy of approximately 107,000 square feet across three facilities in its Desert Hot Springs campus and two San Jose cultivation facilities. The Company can expand further adding approximately 240,000 square feet of canopy on already entitled additional acreage. Importantly this opportunity is unique and can be timed to meet market demand. The current 200,000 square-foot Desert Hot Springs campus also houses the Company's manufacturing and extraction facilities, as well as Stately Distribution. The centralized location provides for optimal security and logistic benefits and protects the product as it moves though the Company's overall pipeline.

With hubs throughout the state, the Company distributes many prominent brands, including its own premium lines of Gold Flora, Cruisers, CURRENT, Roll Bleezy, Sword & Stoned, Aviation Cannabis, Jetfuel Cannabis, Caliva, Mirayo by Santana, and Monogram. Third party brands are increasingly contacting the Company in search of reliable input sources and established distribution.

