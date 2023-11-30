Gold Flora Announces the Opening of King's Crew in Corona, California

Latest addition to upscale medical and recreational cannabis dispensary footprint will offer a curated portfolio of products and a focus on customer service.

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Gold Flora Corporation ("Gold Flora" or the "Company") (NEO: GRAM), a leading vertically-integrated California cannabis company, today announced the opening of the Company's 16th cannabis dispensary, located in Corona, California. The new King's Crew dispensary carries a carefully curated range of first- and third-party brands and products, with offerings including exclusive genetics grown in-house by Gold Flora, a wide variety of fast-acting and targeted edibles, and a robust selection of innovative products with THC levels and characteristics to match a wide range of consumer preferences, from newcomers to aficionados.

Designed to provide a premium shopping experience, the new store will feature live product for sale on the retail floor to allow consumers to see, smell, and evaluate the variety of products. The dispensary also incorporates interactive educational stations with experienced budtenders who can answer questions about cannabis products and make specific recommendations.

"To complete this store, we leveraged our considerable retail expertise, together with the best designers, architects, and customer experience experts, to develop what we believe is one of the most exciting cannabis dispensaries in the region," said Laurie Holcomb, Chief Executive Officer of Gold Flora. "With only 12 dispensary licenses granted in the city of Corona, this is sure to be a highly competitive market. Thanks to our vertically-integrated model, we have the ability to offer a unique, consistent selection of first-party products that will help King's Crew stand out and complement the most popular third-party brands. We are proud of this exciting new store and look forward to welcoming the public."

To celebrate the opening of King's Crew Corona, the Company will host a grand opening celebration on December 1st starting at 9:00am. The event will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony, exclusive grand opening deals, specials, and brand activations throughout day. An espresso & coffee bar, tacos, and other items will also be available for guests to enjoy throughout the day.

Additional King's Crew retail locations are currently under development including a new location in Costa Mesa, California, slated to open early next year, which will bring the total California statewide footprint to 17 wholly owned retail locations.

King's Crew Corona is located at:

Address: 127 Radio Road, Corona, CA 92879

Phone: (951) 621-0285

Hours of operation: Monday-Thursday 9am-9pm | Friday & Saturday 9am-10pm | Sunday 10am-8pm

For more information on King's Crew, visit: www.kingscrew.com

Connect with King's Crew on Instagram, at: www.instagram.com/shopkingscrew

For more information on Gold Flora, visit: www.goldflora.com.

Connect with Gold Flora on Instagram, at: @goldflora_ca

About Gold Flora Corporation

Gold Flora Corporation is a female-led, vertically-integrated cannabis leader that owns and operates a robust portfolio of 10 cannabis brands, which are sold through its 16 retail dispensaries and, through its Stately Distribution business, to retailers throughout California. Its retail operations include Airfield Supply Company , Caliva , Coastal , Calma , King's Crew , Varda , Deli, and Higher Level .

Gold Flora Corporation operates an indoor cultivation canopy of approximately 107,000 square feet across three facilities in its Desert Hot Springs campus and two San Jose cultivation facilities. The Company can expand further adding approximately 240,000 square feet of canopy on already entitled additional acreage. Importantly this opportunity is unique and can be timed to meet market demand. The current 200,000 square-foot Desert Hot Springs campus also houses the Company's manufacturing and extraction facilities, as well as Stately Distribution. The centralized location provides for optimal security and logistic benefits and protects the product as it moves though the Company's overall pipeline.

With hubs throughout the state, the Company distributes many prominent brands, including its own premium lines of Gold Flora, Cruisers, CURRENT, Roll Bleezy, Sword & Stoned, Aviation Cannabis, Jetfuel Cannabis, Caliva, Mirayo by Santana, and Monogram. Third party brands are increasingly contacting the Company in search of reliable input sources and established distribution.

References to information included on, or accessible through, websites and social media platforms do not constitute incorporation herein by reference of the information contained at or available through such websites or social media platforms, and the reader should not consider such information to be part of this press release.

For the latest news, activities, and media coverage, please visit www.goldflora.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to the expectations or forecasts of business, operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, estimates and beliefs, and may include statements regarding Gold Flora's expected financial condition and performance, the current and projected market, and growth opportunities for the company. Words such as "expects," "continue," "will," "anticipates," and "intends," or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward–looking statements are based on Gold Flora's current projections and expectations about future events and financial trends that it believes might affect its financial condition, results of operations, prospects, business strategy and financial needs, and on certain assumptions and analysis made by it in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward looking information and statements herein. Although Gold Flora believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable laws, Gold Flora does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements contained herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward-looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.

For more information, visit goldflora.com .

SOURCE Gold Flora Corporation

For further information: Investor Contact: [email protected]