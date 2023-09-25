Gold Flora Announces Post-Merger Milestone of $30 million in Annualized Cost Savings

First Phase of Post-Merger Integration & Restructuring Completed, Unveiling

~$30 Million in Annualized Cost Savings

Expected October OTCQB® Quotation

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Gold Flora Corporation, ("Gold Flora" or the "Company") (NEO: GRAM), a leading vertically-integrated California cannabis company today announced an update on its post-merger restructuring and integration activities. Gold Flora has successfully completed the first phase of its cost-saving initiatives to maximize operating efficiencies and drive the Company to sustainable positive free cash flow.

The Company has diligently and successfully accomplished targeted measures to streamline and integrate legacy operations into Gold Flora's vertically-integrated platform. Integration includes significant reductions in marketing expenses, professional services, personnel expenses, and G&A expenses. In addition, the Company has nearly eliminated its reliance on third-party vendors for biomass, manufacturing, and distribution. Gold Flora has closed several non-profitable delivery locations and has optimized its real-estate footprint by exiting leases or, where attractive, subleasing underutilized space.

The tangible outcomes of these initial changes translate into substantial annualized cost savings of approximately $30 million, surpassing the Company's initial cost-savings target of $20-$25 million. The Company is in the process of integrating its back-office infrastructure and has identified other synergies and cost-saving initiatives, which should yield additional significant savings. Overall, the Company is on plan and ahead of schedule with respect to targeted cost savings.

Laurie Holcomb, Chief Executive Officer of Gold Flora, commented, "This pivotal phase is instrumental in setting the stage for our future success. In just a short period since the merger, we have made significant strides, and I am profoundly proud of our team's efforts in identifying and successfully implementing these vital changes. We have exceeded our initial expectations, with approximately $30 million in annualized cost savings realized to date. We anticipate that these savings will further enhance our margins and drive sustained profitability."

Ms. Holcomb continued, "We have executed our transition activities since the merger with a great deal of precision and intention as we work to position Gold Flora as a leading player in California, the largest cannabis market in the world. Our focus on driving profitability resonates across the entire value chain, encompassing indoor cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and strategically located retail dispensaries within California. This high degree of control, combined with our robust financial position and unwavering cost management focus, gives us a very promising runway for long-term margin appreciation, profitable growth, and sustainable cash flow."

8-K Filing and OTC Markets Update

On September 22, 2023 The Company filed an 8-K that includes pro forma financial results for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023. These pro forma financials reflect the combined operations of Gold Flora LLC, and TPCO Holding Corp. The Company will report its first post-merger financial results when it files for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2023. In addition, the Company has been working closely with the OTC, with expectations for its common shares that currently trade under the symbol "GRAM" on the OTC Pink Market to commence trading on the OTCQB® in due course. The Company's shares will continue to be listed on the NEO exchange in Canada under the symbol "GRAM."

About Gold Flora Corporation

Gold Flora Corporation is a female-led, vertically-integrated cannabis leader that owns and operates a robust portfolio of eight cannabis brands, 15 retail dispensaries, and a number of companies including Stately Distribution throughout California. Its retail operations include Airfield Supply Company , Caliva , Coastal , Calma , King's Crew , Varda , and Higher Level .

Gold Flora Corporation operates an indoor cultivation canopy of approximately 72,000 square feet across three facilities in its Desert Hot Springs campus. The Company can expand further adding approximately 240,000 square feet on already entitled additional acreage. Importantly this opportunity is unique and can be timed to meet market demand. The current 200,000 square-foot campus also houses the company's manufacturing, and extraction facilities, and Stately Distribution. The centralized location provides for optimal security and logistic benefits and protects product as it moves through the Company's overall pipeline.

With hubs throughout the state, the Company distributes many prominent brands, including its own premium lines of Gold Flora, Monogram, Caliva, Mirayo by Santana, Cruisers, Roll Bleezy, Sword & Stoned, Aviation Cannabis, and Jetfuel Cannabis. Third party brands are increasingly contacting the Company in search of reliable input sources and established distribution.

