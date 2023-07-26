Gold Flora Announces Formation of Stately Distribution - Focused on Building Category Leadership for its Curated Brand Portfolio and Partners

Elevating existing distribution practices by setting ambitious growth targets, leveraging its

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Gold Flora Corporation , ("Gold Flora" or the "Company") (NEO: GRAM), a leading vertically-integrated single-state cannabis company, announced that it has launched a new sales and distribution company, Stately Distribution ("Stately"), to provide premium service and support to the California cannabis market. Stately will operate comprehensive sales and management for the Company's rapidly growing first party brands, which with the recent merger with The Parent Company, includes 9 brands as well as a select group of strategically curated third-party partner brands.

With a curated assortment of third-party brands selected for their differentiated offerings, Stately is focused on driving account and sales growth for its partners, while also seamlessly integrating brands into Gold Flora's rapidly growing retail footprint, which includes some of the leading dispensaries throughout the state. As a key company within a prominent vertically-integrated operation, Stately provides unparalleled insight and data that it can leverage for its partner brands in both owned and third-party placements and campaigns. Stately also distinguishes itself by creating accountability not seen in other distribution models – setting targets and expansion goals for each of its brands. The Company is committed to providing services that go beyond traditional distribution, enabling its partners to succeed and thrive in the challenging and dynamic California cannabis landscape.

"Our core ethos lies in our approach to deep collaboration that drives mutual growth," said Mark Russ, Chief Revenue Officer at Gold Flora, who recently joined to drive the company's retail and wholesale operations. "By working with a select group of brands, we can cultivate a differentiated portfolio and an intimate understanding of their unique value propositions, allowing us to provide personalized and targeted sales and support services."

Before joining Gold Flora, Russ served as the President of Calico Group, a global supply chain management firm with a focus on the ancillary cannabis marketplace. Prior to that, Mark was the President of Curaleaf's west coast region, overseeing operations in 6 states, 14 company-owned dispensaries, and a portfolio of brands. He also served for almost 10 years as Executive Vice President of Red Bull, where he led sales, marketing, distribution, and operations for the Western U.S.

The formation of Stately coincides with several first-and-third-party brand developments, including the recent launch of Gold Flora Corp.'s Roll Bleezy concentrate line, and the onboarding of The Parent Company's family of brands including Caliva, Mirayo by Santana and Cruisers. Combined with the recent addition of leading third-party brand Henry's Original to its product portfolio – a premium legacy brand from Mendocino County that has been growing the finest sun-grown cannabis for over 15 years - Stately is building a truly differentiated portfolio.

About Gold Flora Corporation

Gold Flora Corporation is a female-led, vertically-integrated cannabis leader that owns and operates a robust portfolio of 9 cannabis brands, 16 retail dispensaries, and a number of companies including Stately Distribution throughout California. Its retail operations include Airfield Supply Company , Caliva , Coastal , Calma , King's Crew , Varda , and Higher Level .

Gold Flora Corporation operates an indoor cultivation canopy of approximately 72,000 square feet across three campuses, with the opportunity to expand to a further approximately 240,000 square feet. Its 200,000 square-foot cannabis campus located in Desert Hot Springs, California – that has the ability to scale to 620,000 square feet – also houses the company's manufacturing, and extraction facilities, as well as Stately Distribution.

With hubs throughout the state, the company sells and distributes for many prominent brands, including their own premium lines of Gold Flora, Monogram, Caliva, Mirayo by Santana, Cruisers, Roll Bleezy, Sword & Stoned, Aviation Cannabis, and Jetfuel Cannabis.

Gold Flora's mission is to challenge what's possible in the cannabis industry by providing the highest quality, fully-tested, legal cannabis products in California. The company was built on a foundation of trust, transparency, and high ethical standards. It is also one of the few cannabis companies that is both vertically integrated and woman-led and operated.

