MONTREAL, Oct. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Gold Fields was awarded the Excellence in Sustainable Development Award at the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association (AEMQ) Recognition Gala.

This distinction highlights the company's commitment to integrating the highest environmental and social standards into its operations, particularly through the Windfall Project. It also recognizes the dedication and creativity of the teams who bring to life, every day, the company's core values of safety, respect, collaboration, and responsibility.

Gold Fields also extends its appreciation to its host communities -- the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi and the Town of Lebel-sur-Quévillon -- with whom it has built lasting partnerships, notably through the power line project developed in collaboration with the Cree Nation and the remarkable solidarity demonstrated during the 2023 wildfires.

From these initiatives emerged an innovative biodiversity program that is redefining how the Windfall Project coexists with its surrounding environment. This award reaffirms that the future of sustainable mining development is built together -- in respect of the land and the people who call it home.

«This award reflects our commitment to bringing every discovery to life. Our work paves the way for a new generation of responsible projects, grounded in respect for the land and the people who live on it. We sincerely thank the AEMQ for this recognition, which highlights the importance of innovation and dialogue in building a responsible mining future," said Andréanne Boisvert, Vice President, Environment and Community Relations, Gold Fields Canada.

Next Major Mining Complex in Canada, the Windfall Project is located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory of Québec, 115 km east of Lebel-sur-Quévillon.

Each year, the AEMQ Recognition Gala celebrates companies and individuals who distinguish themselves through their dynamism and contribution to the responsible development of Québec's mining industry.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields is a globally diversified gold producer with nine operating mines located in Australia, South Africa, Ghana, Chile, and Peru, as well as one project in Canada. The company has total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of 2.30 million ounces (Moz), proved and probable gold mineral reserves of 46.1 Moz, measured and indicated gold mineral resources of 31.1 Moz (excluding mineral reserves), and inferred gold mineral resources of 11.2 Moz (excluding mineral reserves). Gold Fields' shares are listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), and its American Depositary Shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

