Gold Fields Limited Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2019

JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 12, 2020 /CNW/ -- Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) (JSE: GFI) announced normalised profit of US$343m for the year ended 31 December 2019 compared with normalised profit of US$27m for the year ended 31 December 2018.

A final dividend number 91 of 100 SA cents per share (gross) is payable on 16 March 2020, giving a total dividend for the year ended 31 December 2019 of 160 SA cents per share (gross).

Gold Fields Limited is a globally diversified gold producer with nine operating mines (including our Asanko Joint Venture) and projects in Australia, Chile, Ghana, Peru and South Africa, with total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2Moz. It has attributable gold Mineral Reserves of around 48.1Moz and gold Mineral Resources of around 96.6Moz. Attributable copper Mineral Reserves total 691 million pounds and Mineral Resources 4,816 million pounds. Gold Fields has a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) Limited, with a secondary listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

