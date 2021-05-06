Gold Fields Limited: Operational update for the quarter ended 31 March 2021
May 06, 2021, 03:32 ET
JOHANNESBURG, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ -- Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) (JSE: GFI) is pleased to provide an operational update for the quarter ended 31 March 2021. Detailed financial and operational results are provided on a six-monthly basis i.e. at the end of June and December
Full results are available on the company website:
www.goldfields.com
Enquiries
Investors
Avishkar Nagaser
Tel: +27 11 562-9775
Mobile: +27 82 312 8692
Email : [email protected]
Thomas Mengel
Tel: +27 11 562 9849
Mobile: +27 72 493 5170
Email: [email protected]
Media
Sven Lunsche
Tel: +27 11 562-9763
Mobile: +27 83 260 9279
Email : [email protected]
Notes to editors
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields is a globally diversified gold producer with nine operating mines in Australia, Peru, South Africa and West Africa (including the Asanko JV), as well as one project in Chile. We have total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of 2.24Moz, attributable gold-equivalent Mineral Reserves of 52.1Moz and Mineral Resources of 116.0Moz. Our shares are listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and our American depositary shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd
SOURCE Gold Fields Limited
Share this article