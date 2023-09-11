GoLaser Clinics Celebrates One Year in Business and Expands into the Thornhill Laser Hair Removal Market Offering Cost Certainty to Clients with their Exclusive GoLaser Guarantee

GoLaser has completed over 5,000 laser hair removal sessions during its first year in business!

THORNHILL, ON, Sept. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - With the successful introduction of the GoLaser Guarantee in its first laser clinic in Toronto one year ago, GoLaser is expanding with a second clinic in Thornhill located at 11 Disera Dr, Unit 170. There are several factors that make GoLaser's approach to laser hair removal unique and people have been loving the service with over 5,000 laser hair removal sessions completed in its first year in business!

GoLaser's Brand New Thornhill Laser Hair Removal Clinic is located at 11 Disera Dr, Unit 170. (CNW Group/GoLaser)

The new location, strategically situated in the heart of Thornhill, will cater to the growing demand for innovative laser hair removal treatments in a region with incredible demographics. With a team of highly trained and experienced professionals, GoLaser Clinics remains committed to delivering exceptional results and ensuring client satisfaction through its personalized approach to laser hair removal across our growing network of clinics.

"We are excited to extend our services to Thornhill and look forward to welcoming clients to our new, state-of-the-art clinic! At GoLaser, we are committed to enhancing the well-being and confidence of our clients by providing them with the best laser hair removal solutions available at a fixed cost that will get them lasting results," said Monica Gold, Founder and CEO of GoLaser.

GoLaser has distinguished itself from med spas and other laser hair removal providers by providing clients its GoLaser Guarantee , which includes unlimited laser hair removal sessions with every purchase — something unheard of in the Thornhill laser hair removal market.

Simultaneously, the launch of the new GoLaser Clinics website ( www.golaser.ca ) marks a significant milestone in the company's digital presence. The website showcases a user-friendly interface, enabling visitors to explore the complete range of treatments and access informative resources on various laser hair removal topics.

Individualized Treatment Plans

In addition to cost certainty, GoLaser is setting a new standard with patient safety, meeting and exceeding the most stringent standards set by Health Canada regulations and using only top-of-the-line, FDA-approved laser hair removal equipment and techniques to serve clients.

Different body areas , skin, and hair colours all require a different approach to laser hair removal to generate the intended response. GoLaser offers laser hair removal that is customized to the individual. Through a variety of wavelengths, intensities, and durations of light pulse, GoLaser gives individuals the best results without compromising patient safety or comfort.

Lowering the Total Cost of Laser Hair Removal for Clients

Addressing the frustration of continuously paying for additional treatments or touch-up fees that is so common in the industry, GoLaser's market-leading GoLaser Guarantee comes with each body area purchased. With this unique approach, GoLaser is the only clinic that offers expert laser hair removal at a price that is lower than a lifetime of wax treatments or shaving, saving clients both time and money with challenging and unwanted body hair.

"GoLaser takes the worry and added expense out of laser hair removal while providing a safe, clean, and comfortable environment that will put clients at ease," added Monica Gold. "We recognize the investment people are making in laser hair removal and want them to have a place they know they can come back to without thinking twice about how much an added session will cost them."

For more information about GoLaser Clinics Inc., its services, or to book an appointment, please visit www.golaser.ca or contact our team at 647-370-6255 or [email protected].

About GoLaser Clinics

GoLaser ( www.golaser.ca ) operates specialized clinics focused on laser hair removal with a staff of experienced and highly trained medical aestheticians. GoLaser takes a results-oriented approach by offering an exclusive GoLaser Guarantee which includes unlimited laser at one fixed price.

For further information: Monica Gold, CEO, GoLaser Clinics, +1 647-370-6255, [email protected]