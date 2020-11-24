GoJava launches theGoodGrocer.ca, Toronto's "goodest" new grocery delivery service

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - GoJava, Toronto's leading office coffee and snack provider, is proud to announce the launch of theGoodGrocer.ca, the company's rebranded and updated home grocery delivery service.

In March of this year, when the pandemic hit and lockdowns began, GoJava rolled out GoJavaGrocery, a home grocery delivery service. Since then the company has been busy improving the experience and setting a new strategic direction. Welcome: theGoodGrocer.ca.

theGoodGrocer.ca takes its name from two aspirations: to do good for the planet and our community, and to provide a really good home grocery delivery service in Toronto.

As part of the new launch, theGoodGrocer.ca is committing to planting one tree and donating one meal for every order that it receives. The tree planting will make every delivery carbon negative – meaning that customers will be helping fight climate change with every order they place. And the meal donations will help feed those most in need, helping our community in this very difficult time.

Additionally, theGoodGrocer.ca will focus on working with local businesses and providing unique local offerings. The company will work with local farmers, food producers, and restaurants to support the local economy.

"We got into the home grocery delivery business out of necessity when COVID-19 hit. We were trying to support our community, which was looking for safe and quick grocery delivery, and also trying to keep our business afloat." Said Eugene Ace, Co-Founder and CEO of GoJava. "But now that we have been operating the grocery business for some time, we realize that we are actually really good at it, and that we and our customers love it. And with this new direction, of planting a tree and donating a meal with every order, as well as supporting local businesses, we are energized and feel like we have a continued sense of purpose."

theGoodGrocer.ca will continue to expand its local offerings of prepared meals, meats, produce, baked goods, snacks, beverages, and other grocery essentials. And will also continue to offer guaranteed next business day delivery in the GTA.

