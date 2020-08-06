GoJava acquires Office Grocery

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - GoJava, a leading provider of office coffee, snacks, water filtration systems, and zero waste services today announced the acquisition of Office Grocery , a leading office grocery and office pantry provider in Toronto.

The acquisition will strengthen GoJava's office snack and pantry offering, making the company the largest office snack supplier in Toronto and the only company offering a full coffee, pantry and water filtration service under one roof.

"When COVID-19 hit, we knew our industry would be under pressure. And we thought the best way to get through it would be to combine forces with our peers. We are stronger together than we are apart." said Eugene Ace, Co-Founder and CEO of GoJava. "Combining the strengths of GoJava and Office Grocery will lead to a much stronger customer experience in the long term. And will lead to more efficient operations in the near term as our industry recovers from COVID-19."

The consolidation will allow GoJava to double its customer list, expand its snack and grocery offerings, and improve route density and delivery economics. It will also allow Office Grocery customers to benefit from GoJava's best-in-class coffee experience and zero waste services.

"GoJava is a great, sustainable local company that is the best in the city at providing office coffee. When you add to that Office Grocery's experience of providing the city's best office grocery and pantry service, you have a killer combination." said Rory Stavro-Pearce, Co-Founder and CEO of Office Grocery. "We think the coming together of these two great companies will be very positive for our customers and will create a clear leader in our market".

GoJava plans to continue to aggressively scale the business over the coming years, and expand its revenue lines, focusing on office food, health, wellness and sustainability needs.

"We're very happy with this acquisition and we're excited for GoJava to come out of this unique period from a place of strength. We see GoJava becoming a leader in the office service industry - providing the best coffee, snacks, food, zero waste services, and everything in between." said Peter Aghar, CEO of Crux Capital, GoJava's lead investor.

About GoJava:

GoJava is a Toronto based office coffee, office snack, and water filtration provider. Founded in 2015, the company has had a tremendous record of growth, focusing on providing local and modern brands, healthy and sustainable solutions, and offering many services under one roof.

About Office Grocery:

Office Grocery is Toronto's leading office grocery and pantry service supplier. Founded in 2013, the company works with some of Toronto's top offices and prides itself on excellent service and amazing selection.

