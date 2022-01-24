GoJava Acquires Mr. Case

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - GoJava , a leading provider of office coffee, snacks, water filtration systems, and perks for remote teams, announces its acquisition of Mr. Case, a pioneer in the grocery delivery industry for over three decades. Mr. Case is a leading provider of brand name items including groceries, premium beverages, seasonal produce, snacks, and related products all conveniently delivered to offices, homes and foodservice businesses across the GTA. This is GoJava's second acquisition in the space, following the company's purchase of Office Grocery in the summer of 2020.

In bringing together two very strong brands, the acquisition solidifies GoJava as the leader in the provision of corporate teams with coffee, snacks and nourishment - both in the office and at home.

"When COVID-19 hit and employees were asked to empty offices and work from home, we knew our industry would be in pain. The pandemic has forced us and our peers to make creative pivots to stay alive; one of the ways in which we knew we would come out stronger on the other side of the pandemic was through consolidation," said Eugene Ace, Co-Founder and CEO of GoJava. "Combining GoJava and Mr. Case will lead to a much stronger and more efficient company, providing our combined customer base with an expanded range of products and services. We're very excited about this deal!"

The acquisition will more than double GoJava's business, allowing the company to expand its residential reach and to serve hospitality businesses such as cafes, restaurants and hotels.

"After 37 years in business, I am thrilled that GoJava will take the helm of a company I have built from the ground up," said Marc Levin, Founder and CEO of Mr. Case. "The timing is right for the next phase of Mr. Case's growth, and I am confident that our customers will deeply benefit from the expertise, innovation, products and services that GoJava delivers."

GoJava plans to operate both GoJava.ca and MrCase.com and continue to aggressively scale the business over the coming years.

"We think this is a great acquisition for GoJava and we are enthusiastic about the history and depth of experience that the Mr. Case team brings to the table," said Peter Aghar, CEO of Crux Capital, GoJava's lead investor. "As the world recovers from the pandemic, GoJava will recover its core office service business with a broader offering of products while also being able to provide remote team offerings, direct to consumer revenue, and a new hospitality channel. We see a strong tailwind and high growth in the future driven by nourishment being the centre of creating a sense of culture in any working environment."

About GoJava:

GoJava is a Toronto-based office coffee, snack and water filtration provider. Founded in 2015, the company has had a tremendous record of growth, focusing on providing local and modern brands, healthy and sustainable solutions and offering many services under one roof. During the COVID pandemic GoJava has further expanded into providing perks and gifts for remote teams with great success.

About Mr. Case:

Mr. Case is a pioneer in Toronto's beverage and grocery delivery industry. Founded in 1984, the company is a trusted brand with deep operational expertise in e-commerce and logistics, with thousands of customers in the office, home and hospitality segments of the market.

About Crux Capital:

Crux Capital is a boutique value-add real estate partner, developer and venture capital investor active across Canada. We exist to build extraordinary value with others and learn from everything we do.

Crux invests in platforms, companies and charities that have the potential to have a positive impact on society and the planet.

