MONTRÉAL, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Canada today announced its international network for Summer 2026 with new destinations taking flight in Europe and Asia. Beginning next year, the airline will launch new routes from Montréal to Catania in Sicily, Italy and, as unveiled yesterday, to Palma de Mallorca, Spain. From Toronto, Air Canada re-establishes non-stop flights to Shanghai and Budapest, and increases flights to Prague. Air Canada's popular seasonal Vancouver-Bangkok route will now become year-round, strengthening the airline's position as the only North American carrier offering direct, non-stop service to the Thai capital.

Air Canada today announced its international network for Summer 2026 with new destinations taking flight in Europe and Asia. (CNW Group/Air Canada)

"Air Canada's continued international expansion reflects our bold ambitions, and leverages our network reach and scale to capitalize on global travel demand driven by leisure travel trends, growing demand for services to Asia, and cargo development opportunities. Next summer, we will be launching exciting, new services to Sicily and Mallorca from our Montréal trans-Atlantic hub. Air Canada is the first Canadian carrier to offer customers non-stop flights to these sought after Mediterranean destinations, and the only airline operating scheduled service from Canada to Sicily and Mallorca," said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, and President, Cargo at Air Canada.

"From Toronto, we are further cementing our global hub with the launch of two celebrated, international routes linking Canada's largest metropolitan area directly to Shanghai and Budapest, and adding capacity to Prague. Our seasonal Bangkok services from our Vancouver trans-Pacific hub become year-round, solidifying our position as the only airline with non-stop, continual service to Thailand from the North American continent. In all, these strategic additions reinforce Air Canada's global network as one of the most wide-reaching from North America, connecting our customers to all six inhabited continents," concluded Mr. Galardo.

"Canadians will enjoy more travel options, greater convenience, and stronger connections to Europe and Asia with Air Canada's new destinations in 2026. These expanded routes mean easier access to the places people want to go—whether for business, leisure, or to visit family. And as more passengers take flight, they promote trade and tourism, supporting jobs across the country, and helping us grow a stronger Canadian economy," said the Honourable Chrystia Freeland , Minister of Transport and Internal Trade.

"Air Canada's expanded network is more than new destinations—it's a gateway to stronger trade, investment, and people-to-people ties. Most of Canada's air cargo travels in the belly of passenger planes, so when we expand passenger routes, we're also expanding trade routes—moving Canadian goods faster, farther, and more reliably. These new connections to Europe and Asia give Canadian businesses better access to key markets, strengthen our global competitiveness, and build on what was already a record year for Canadian air cargo. Stronger connectivity in the skies means stronger growth on the ground, and ensures Canada remains a leader in the global economy," said the Honourable Maninder Sidhu, Minister of International Trade, Government of Canada.

All flights are available for sale at aircanada.com, through Air Canada Contact Centres and via travel agents.

Air Canada's new route schedules*:

Flight From To Depart Arrive Days of Operation Season AC 932 Montreal (YUL) Catania-Sicily (CTA) 19:35 10:15 +1day Tue, Thu, Sat Jun 4 – Oct. 22, 2026 AC 933 Catania-Sicily (CTA) Montreal (YUL) 11:50 15:20 Wed, Fri, Sun Jun 5 – Oct. 23, 2026 AC 924 Montreal (YUL) Mallorca (PMI) 18:45 08:25 +1 day Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat Jun 17 – Oct. 23, 2026 AC 925 Mallorca (PMI) Montreal (YUL) 12:15 15:10 Mon, Tue, Thu, Sat Jun 18 – Oct. 24, 2026 AC 942 Toronto (YYZ) Budapest (BUD) 21:55 11:25 +1 day Tue, Fri, Sat, Sun Jun 5 - Oct. 23, 2026 AC 943 Budapest (BUD) Toronto (YYZ) 13:15 15:15 Mon, Wed, Sat, Sun Jun 6 - Oct. 24, 2026 AC 27 Toronto (YYZ) Shanghai (PVG) 12:45 16:20 +1 day Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun Starts June 3 year-round AC 28 Shanghai (PVG) Toronto (YYZ) 18:00 19:55 Mon, Tue, Thu, Sat Starts June 4 year-round AC 65 Vancouver (YVR) Bangkok (BKK) 23:20 05:15 +2 days Mon, Wed, Sat Year-round AC 66 Bangkok (BKK) Vancouver (YVR) 07:15 06:50 Mon, Wed, Fri Year-round

*schedules are subject to change



Additional capacity:

Route Increase during peak periods vs. 2025 Toronto (YYZ) – Prague (PRG) 1 additional flight for a total of 4 weekly flights

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada's climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada's TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.

