Going Faster: Xplornet To Provide 50/10 Mbps Speeds to 300,000 Homes in Rural Areas Across Ontario
Jul 23, 2021, 12:34 ET
Xplore 50/10 UNLIMITED now available in 1,055 rural Ontario communities
WOODSTOCK, NB, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Since the spring of 2021, Xplornet Communications Inc., Canada's largest rural-focused broadband service provider, has been rolling out its fast, reliable and affordable Xplore 50/10 UNLIMITED Internet service across its national network. We are proud to announce that Xplornet is now offering download speeds up to 50 megabits per second (Mbps) and upload speeds up to 10 Mbps, with unlimited data, to more than 220,000 homes and businesses in underserved areas across rural Ontario. By December 31, 2021, that number will have surpassed 300,000 homes and business across rural Ontario.
"The Xplornet team has been working hard upgrading our fibre and wireless broadband network to bring faster speeds across rural Ontario," said Allison Lenehan, President and CEO of Xplornet. "This is another important step in our continuing commitment to invest and deliver improved high speed Internet to rural homes and businesses across Canada so that people can stay connected to family, friends and work today and in the future, no matter where they choose to live."
This announcement is the result of Xplornet's ongoing private investment to deploy state-of-the-art, scalable hybrid fibre wireless technology in its facilities-based network in order to deliver broadband services to meet the needs of rural Canadians today and for years to come. The launch of the Xplore 50/10 UNLIMITED service directly contributes to Canada's Connectivity Strategy, which aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 Mbps download and 10 Mbps upload.
The Xplore 50/10 UNLIMITED package is now available in the following communities, to new and current customers of Xplornet, at a regular price of $109.99 per month. For a limited time, new customers can opt for a two-year plan at a price of $99.99 per month, with that price guaranteed for those two years.
|
Aberfoyle
|
Abingdon
|
Actinolite
|
Acton
|
Adelaide
|
Ailsa Craig
|
Alcona
|
Alderville First Nation
|
Alexandria
|
Alfred
|
Algonquin
|
Allanburg
|
Allen's Corners
|
Alliston
|
Alma
|
Almonte
|
Alpine Village
|
Alvinston
|
Amherstburg
|
Amherstview
|
Amulree
|
Ancaster
|
Angus
|
Anten Mills
|
Appin
|
Apple Hill
|
Appleton
|
Ariss
|
Arkell
|
Arnprior
|
Arthur
|
Arva
|
Ashton
|
Athens
|
Atherley
|
Attercliffe
|
Atwood
|
Avening
|
Avonmore
|
Aylesworth
|
Aylmer
|
Ayr
|
Ayton
|
Baden
|
Badjeros
|
Bailieboro
|
Bainsville
|
Bala
|
Bala Park
|
Balderson
|
Balm Beach
|
Bannockburn
|
Bar River
|
Barber's Beach
|
Batawa
|
Batchawana Bay
|
Batchewana First Nation
|
Bath
|
Battersea
|
Baxter
|
Bayshore Village
|
Baysville
|
Baywood Park
|
Beachville
|
Bearfoot Onondaga
|
Beaver Meadow
|
Beaverton
|
Becketts Bridge
|
Beeton
|
Belfountain
|
Belgrave
|
Bell Ewart
|
Belle River
|
Belleville
|
Belmont
|
Belwood
|
Bensfort Bridge
|
Berwick
|
Bethany
|
Bewdley
|
Big Bay Point
|
Big Chute
|
Bill's Corners
|
Binbrook
|
Birr
|
Black Creek
|
Blackstock
|
Blakeney
|
Blanchards Hill
|
Blenheim
|
Bloomfield
|
Bloomingdale
|
Bluevale
|
Blyth
|
Bobcaygeon
|
Bolsover
|
Bond Head
|
Bonville
|
Borden
|
Boston
|
Bothwell
|
Bourdages Corner
|
Bourget
|
Bourkes
|
Bowmanville
|
Boyle
|
Bracebridge
|
Bradford
|
Braeside
|
Branchton
|
Brantford
|
Brechin
|
Breslau
|
Bridgenorth
|
Brigden
|
Bright
|
Brighton
|
Britton
|
Brockville
|
Brodhagen
|
Brown Hill
|
Brownsville
|
Bruce Mines
|
Bruce Station
|
Brucefield
|
Bryanston
|
Buckhorn
|
Buena Vista Park
|
Burford
|
Burgessville
|
Burketon Station
|
Burnt River
|
Byng
|
Cache Bay
|
Caesarea
|
Cairo
|
Caistorville
|
Caldwell
|
Calvin
|
Camborne
|
Cambray
|
Cambridge
|
Camden East
|
Camelot Beach
|
Cameron
|
Campbellford
|
Campden
|
Canborough
|
Canfield
|
Cannifton
|
Cannington
|
Cardinal
|
Cargill
|
Carleton Place
|
Carlisle
|
Carp
|
Carpin Beach
|
Casselman
|
Castleton
|
Cavan
|
Cayuga
|
Cedar Valley
|
Cedarhurst Park
|
Cedarville
|
Centre Inn
|
Centreville
|
Centurion
|
Charing Cross
|
Charleston
|
Charlton
|
Chatham
|
Chesley
|
Chesterville
|
Chippawa
|
Chippewas of Rama First Nation
|
Chippewas of the Thames First Nation
|
Christian Island (Beausoleil First Nation)
|
Churchill
|
Churchill Heights
|
Chute-à-Blondeau
|
Clandeboye
|
Clarence Creek
|
Clarksburg
|
Clifford
|
Clyde
|
Cobalt
|
Coboconk
|
Cobourg
|
Cochrane
|
Codes Corner
|
Colbeck
|
Colborne
|
Colchester
|
Cold Springs
|
Coldstream
|
Coldwater
|
Colgan
|
Comber
|
Comet
|
Conestogo
|
Conn
|
Connaught
|
Consecon
|
Constance Bay
|
Cooks Mills
|
Cookstown
|
Copetown
|
Coppell
|
Corbetton
|
Corbyville
|
Corinth
|
Cornwall
|
Cottam
|
Courtland
|
Courtright
|
Coutnac Beach
|
Cowan's Bay
|
Craighurst
|
Craigleith
|
Creditville
|
Creemore
|
Creighton Heights
|
Crieff
|
Crosshill
|
Crysler
|
Crystal Beach
|
Culloden
|
Cultus
|
Cumberland Beach
|
Cundles
|
Curran
|
Curve Lake
|
Dain City
|
Dalkeith
|
Damascus
|
Dealtown
|
Deanlea Beach
|
Deerbrook
|
Delaware
|
Delhi
|
Deloro
|
Delta
|
Demorestville
|
Denfield
|
Desbarats
|
Deseronto
|
Dobie
|
Domville
|
Donegal
|
Dorchester
|
Dorking
|
Dorset
|
Douglas
|
Douglastown
|
Douro
|
Drayton
|
Dresden
|
Dromore
|
Drumbo
|
Duart
|
Dublin
|
Dunbar
|
Dundalk
|
Dunnville
|
Dunrobin
|
Dunsford
|
Duntroon
|
Dunvegan
|
Durham
|
Dutton
|
Dwight
|
Dwyer Hill
|
Dymond
|
Eamers Corners
|
Earlton
|
East Colborne
|
Eastons Corners
|
Eastview
|
Echo Bay
|
Eden
|
Eden Mills
|
Edmore Beach
|
Egmondville
|
Eldorado
|
Elgin
|
Elliot Lake
|
Elmhurst Beach
|
Elmira
|
Elmvale
|
Elmwood
|
Elora
|
Embro
|
Embrun
|
Empire Corners
|
Englehart
|
Enniskillen
|
Ennotville
|
Enterprise
|
Epsom
|
Erie Beach
|
Erieau
|
Erin
|
Espanola
|
Essex
|
Ethel
|
Eugenia
|
Everett
|
Everton
|
Fairbairn Meadows
|
Falconbridge
|
Fauquier
|
Featherstone
|
Fenella
|
Fenelon Falls
|
Fennell
|
Fenwick
|
Fergus
|
Ferndale
|
Feversham
|
Fife's Bay
|
Finch
|
Fingal
|
Fisherville
|
Fitzroy Harbour
|
Flesherton
|
Floradale
|
Florence
|
Fonthill
|
Fordwich
|
Forest Estates
|
Forest Harbour
|
Forest Home
|
Forest Lea
|
Formosa
|
Fort Erie
|
Fournier
|
Foxboro
|
Franceville
|
Frankford
|
Franklin Beach
|
Franktown
|
Frederickhouse
|
Freelton
|
Fullarton
|
Galt
|
Gamebridge
|
Gamebridge Beach
|
Gananoque
|
Garafraxa Woods
|
Garden Hill
|
Garden River First Nation
|
Gasline
|
Genier
|
Georgina Island (Chippewas of Georgina Island)
|
Gilbertville
|
Gillies
|
Glammis
|
Glanworth
|
Glen Allan
|
Glen Echo
|
Glen Meyer
|
Glen Morris
|
Glen Robertson
|
Glen Sandfield
|
Glen Tay
|
Glencairn
|
Glencoe
|
Glendale
|
Glenmount
|
Golden Beach
|
Goldstone
|
Gooderham
|
Gore Bay
|
Gores Landing
|
Gorrie
|
Gosport
|
Goulais Bay
|
Goulais River
|
Gowanstown
|
Grafton
|
Grand Valley
|
Grande Pointe
|
Granton
|
Grassie
|
Greely
|
Green Valley
|
Greenbank
|
Greenfield
|
Greenhurst-Thurstonia
|
Guelph
|
Hagersville
|
Haley Station
|
Haliburton
|
Hallebourg
|
Halloway
|
Hallville
|
Haltonville
|
Hammond
|
Hampton
|
Hanover
|
Harmony Beach
|
Harrisburg
|
Harriston
|
Harrow
|
Harrowsmith
|
Harty
|
Harwood
|
Hastings
|
Hawkesbury
|
Hawkesville
|
Hearst
|
Heathcote
|
Heidelberg
|
Henfryn
|
Hensall
|
Hespeler
|
Hesson
|
Heyden
|
Hiawatha First Nation
|
Hidden Valley
|
Highgate
|
Hillsburgh
|
Hillsdale
|
Hilton
|
Hilton Beach
|
Holbrook
|
Holiday Harbour
|
Holland Landing
|
Hollen
|
Holstein
|
Holtyre
|
Honey Harbour
|
Hopeville
|
Hornell Heights
|
Horseshoe Lake
|
Horseshoe Valley
|
Houseys Rapids
|
Huntsville
|
Hutchisons Corners
|
Ilderton
|
Ingersoll
|
Ingleside
|
Inkerman
|
Innerkip
|
Inverary
|
Inverhaugh
|
Inverness Lodge
|
Inwood
|
Iroquois
|
Iroquois Falls
|
Isaacs Glen
|
Ishpiming Beach
|
Iskatewizaagegan #39 Independent First Nation
|
Island Lake
|
Ivanhoe
|
Ivy
|
Ivy Lea
|
Jacksons Point
|
Janetville
|
Jarvis
|
Jasper
|
Jerseyville
|
Jogues
|
Johnstown
|
Jones Landing
|
Jordan
|
Jordan Station
|
Joyland Beach
|
Kagawong
|
Kahshe Lake
|
Kars
|
Keene
|
Kejick
|
Kelvin
|
Kemble
|
Kemptville
|
Keneden Park
|
Kenilworth
|
Kenmore
|
Kepler
|
Kerwood
|
Keswick
|
Kettle's Beach
|
Kinburn
|
Kinburn
|
Kingston
|
Kingsville
|
Kinlough
|
Kiowana Beach
|
Kirkfield
|
Kirkland Lake
|
Kirkton
|
Kitchener
|
Komoka
|
Konadaha Seneca
|
La Salle
|
Lac-Ste-Thérèse
|
Lafontaine
|
Lagoon City
|
Lake Dalrymple
|
Lake Rosalind
|
Lakeport
|
Lakeside
|
Lakeview
|
Lakeview Estates
|
Lakeview Heights
|
Lakewood
|
Lambeth
|
Lancaster
|
Lang
|
Langton
|
Lansdowne
|
Larder Lake
|
Latchford
|
Laurel
|
Lavigne
|
Leamington
|
Lebanon
|
Lefaivre
|
Leith
|
Lepage
|
Limoges
|
Linden Beach
|
Lindsay
|
Linwood
|
Lion's Head
|
Lisle
|
Listowel
|
Little Britain
|
Lloydtown
|
Lobo
|
Lombardy
|
Londesborough
|
Long Beach
|
Long Point
|
Long Sault
|
Longford
|
Lonsdale
|
Loretto
|
Lorrain
|
Louisville
|
Lovett
|
Lowbanks
|
Lower Cayuga
|
Lower Mohawk
|
Lucan
|
Lucknow
|
Lumina
|
Lunenburg
|
Lyn
|
Lynden
|
Lyndhurst
|
Lyons
|
Maberly
|
Macton
|
Madoc
|
Mair Mills
|
Maitland
|
Mallorytown
|
Manchester
|
Manilla
|
Mannheim
|
Manotick
|
Maple Beach
|
Marathon Village
|
Marionville
|
Markdale
|
Marlbank
|
Marmora
|
Marsville
|
Marthaville
|
Martintown
|
Maryhill
|
Marysville
|
Matheson
|
Mattawa
|
Mattice – Val Côté
|
Maxville
|
Maxwell
|
Maynard
|
McGregor
|
McKerrow
|
Mead
|
Melancthon
|
Melbourne
|
Melissa
|
Merrickville
|
Metcalfe
|
Middleport
|
Middleville
|
Midhurst
|
Midland
|
Mildmay
|
Milford
|
Milford Bay
|
Millbank
|
Millbridge
|
Millbrook
|
Miller Lake West
|
Milverton
|
Minesing
|
Minett
|
Missanabie Cree
|
Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation
|
Mississaugas of the Credit
|
Mitchell
|
Moffat
|
Mohawks of Akwesasne
|
Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte
|
Monkland
|
Monkton
|
Mono Mills
|
Monteith
|
Moon River
|
Moonbeam
|
Moonstone
|
Moorefield
|
Mooretown
|
Moose Creek
|
Moose Deer Point
|
Moravian of the Thames
|
Moraviantown
|
Morewood
|
Morgans Point
|
Morpeth
|
Morrisburg
|
Morriston
|
Mortimers Point
|
Morton
|
Mossley
|
Mount Albert
|
Mount Brydges
|
Mount Elgin
|
Mount Forest
|
Mount Hope
|
Mount Pleasant
|
Mount Salem
|
Mountain
|
Mountain View
|
Munsee-Delaware Nation
|
Munster
|
Muskoka Beach
|
Muskoka Falls
|
Myrtle Station
|
Nairn
|
Nanticoke
|
Napanee
|
Nelles Corners
|
Nellie Lake
|
Nestleton Station
|
Neustadt
|
New Credit
|
New Dundee
|
New Lowell
|
New Uhthoff
|
New Wasaga Beach
|
Newboro
|
Newburgh
|
Newbury
|
Newcastle Village
|
Newington
|
Newton
|
Newtonville
|
Niagara Falls
|
Niagara-on-the-Lake
|
Niharondasa Seneca
|
Nilestown
|
Nipissing First Nation
|
Nipissing Junction
|
Norham
|
Norman
|
Normandale
|
North Augusta
|
North Buxton
|
North Gower
|
North Lancaster
|
North Pelham
|
North Thamesville
|
North Woodslee
|
Norwich
|
Norwood
|
Nottawa
|
Novar
|
Oakdale
|
Oakhill Forest
|
Oakland
|
Oakwood
|
O'Brien
|
Odena
|
Odessa
|
Ohsweken
|
Oil City
|
Oil Springs
|
Old Woman's River
|
Oliphant
|
Omemee
|
Oneida
|
Oneida Nation of the Thames
|
Onondaga
|
Onondaga Clear Sky
|
Orchard Beach
|
Orillia
|
Oriole Parkway
|
Oro Lea Beach
|
Oro Park
|
Orono
|
Orr's Lake
|
Orton
|
Osgoode
|
Ossossane Beach
|
Ostryhon Corners
|
Oswego Park
|
Otterville
|
Oustic
|
Oxford Centre
|
Oxford Mills
|
Oxford Station
|
Oxley
|
Pain Court
|
Paisley
|
Pakenham
|
Palmerston
|
Paris
|
Peacock Point
|
Peekaboo Point
|
Pefferlaw
|
Pembroke
|
Penetanguishene
|
Perkinsfield
|
Perth
|
Perth Road
|
Peterborough
|
Petrolia
|
Phelpston
|
Picton
|
Pike Bay
|
Pine Grove
|
Plainfield
|
Plantagenet
|
Plattsville
|
Pleasant Corners
|
Pleasant Point
|
Pontypool
|
Poole
|
Poplar Hill
|
Porquis Junction
|
Port Bolster
|
Port Carling
|
Port Colborne
|
Port Cunnington
|
Port Darlington
|
Port Dover
|
Port Elmsley
|
Port Hope
|
Port Lambton
|
Port Maitland
|
Port McNicoll
|
Port Perry
|
Port Robinson
|
Port Rowan
|
Port Ryerse
|
Port Severn
|
Port Stanley
|
Port Stanton
|
Portland
|
Pottageville
|
Potters Landing
|
Precious Corners
|
Prescott
|
Preston
|
Prices Corner
|
Priceville
|
Princeton
|
Proton Station
|
Putnam
|
Queensborough
|
Queenston
|
Queensville
|
Raglan
|
Ramore
|
Rannoch
|
Ravenna
|
Ravenscliffe
|
Raymond
|
Reaboro
|
Read
|
Renfrew
|
Renton
|
Riceville
|
Richards Landing
|
Richmond
|
Rideau Ferry
|
Ridgetown
|
Ridgewood
|
Ripley
|
River Drive Park
|
Riverdale
|
Riversdale
|
Roblin
|
Roches Point
|
Rockland
|
Rocklyn
|
Rockton
|
Rockwood
|
Rodney
|
Rosemont
|
Roseneath
|
Roseville
|
Rostock
|
Rothsay
|
Royal Beach
|
Russell
|
Russell Landing
|
Ruthven
|
Sagamok Anishnawbek
|
Salford
|
Sandfield
|
Sandford
|
Sandhurst Shores
|
Sandy Cove Acres
|
Sandy Point
|
Sans Souci
|
Sarsfield
|
Sault Ste. Marie
|
Sawlog Bay
|
Scarlet Park
|
Schomberg
|
Scotland
|
Scudder
|
Scugog Point
|
Seaforth
|
Seagrave
|
Seeleys Bay
|
Selby
|
Selkirk
|
Serpent River
|
Shakespeare
|
Shannonville
|
Shanty Bay
|
Sharon
|
Shedden
|
Sheffield
|
Shelburne
|
Sheshegwaning
|
Shoal Lake No.40 First Nation
|
Shore Acres
|
Shrewsbury
|
Silver Bay
|
Silver Water
|
Simcoe
|
Simcoeside
|
Sims Locks
|
Singhampton
|
Six Nations of the Grand River
|
Smithfield
|
Smiths Falls
|
Smithville
|
Smooth Rock Falls
|
Snug Harbour
|
Sombra
|
Sonya
|
South Lancaster
|
South Monaghan
|
South Mountain
|
Southview Estates
|
Spanish
|
Spencerville
|
Spring Brook
|
Spring Valley
|
Spring Valley
|
Springfield
|
Springford
|
St. Agatha
|
St. Andrews
|
St. Anns
|
St. Catharines
|
St. Clair Beach
|
St. Clements
|
St. Davids
|
St. George
|
St. Helens
|
St. Isidore
|
St. Jacobs
|
St. Joachim
|
St. Marys
|
St. Pauls Station
|
St. Williams
|
Staffa
|
Staples
|
Stayner
|
St-Bernardin
|
Stella
|
St-Eugène
|
Stevensville
|
Stewart Hall
|
Stewart Heights
|
Stinson
|
Stirling
|
Stittsville
|
Stockdale
|
Stoney Point/Pointe-aux-Roches
|
Strabane
|
Straffordville
|
Strathallan
|
Strathcona
|
Strathroy
|
Stroud
|
Sturgeon Falls
|
Sturgeon Point
|
Sunderland
|
Swastika
|
Sweaburg
|
Swift Rapids
|
Swinton Park
|
Sydenham
|
Sylvan Glen Beach
|
Talbot
|
Tamworth
|
Tara
|
Tarzwell
|
Tavistock
|
Tecumseh
|
Teeswater
|
Teeterville
|
Tehkummah
|
Temagami
|
Temagami North
|
Thamesford
|
Thamesville
|
The Bush
|
The Tannery
|
Thistle
|
Thomasburg
|
Thomstown
|
Thornbury
|
Thorndale
|
Thornton
|
Thorold
|
Tilbury
|
Tillsonburg
|
Tincap
|
Tobacco Lake
|
Tobermory
|
Toledo
|
Torrance
|
Tory Hill
|
Tottenham
|
Townsend
|
Trenton
|
Trowbridge
|
Troy
|
Tunis
|
Tupperville
|
Turkey Point
|
Tuscarora
|
Tweed
|
Twelve O'Clock Point
|
Udora
|
Underwood
|
Union
|
Union
|
Upper Cayuga
|
Upper Mohawk
|
Uxbridge
|
Val Gagné
|
Val Rita
|
Vanastra
|
Vanessa
|
Vankleek Hill
|
Vars
|
Vaughan Survey
|
Ventnor
|
Verner
|
Vernon Shores
|
Vernonville
|
Verona
|
Victoria Harbour
|
Victoria Place
|
Victoria Road
|
Viewlake
|
Villa Nova
|
Vineland
|
Virgil
|
Virginiatown
|
Vittoria
|
Wahta Mohawk
|
Wainfleet
|
Waldemar
|
Walford
|
Walker Mohawk
|
Walkers Point
|
Walkerton
|
Wallaceburg
|
Wallacetown
|
Wallbridge
|
Wallenstein
|
Walpole Island
|
Walsh
|
Walsingham
|
Walters Falls
|
Walton
|
Wardsville
|
Warkworth
|
Warminster
|
Warren
|
Warsaw
|
Wasaga Beach
|
Washago
|
Waterford
|
Waterloo
|
Waubaushene
|
Webbwood
|
Welland
|
Wellandport
|
Wellburn
|
Wellesley
|
Wellington
|
Wemyss
|
Wendover
|
West Lorne
|
West Montrose
|
Westover
|
Wheatley
|
Whiteside
|
Whitfield
|
Whitney
|
Wilkesport
|
Williamsburg
|
Williamstown
|
Willow Beach
|
Willowbank
|
Willowood
|
Wilsonville
|
Winchester
|
Windham Centre
|
Windsor
|
Winger
|
Wingham
|
Winterbourne
|
Woodham
|
Woodland Beach
|
Woodstock
|
Woodville
|
Wroxeter
|
Wyecombe
|
Wyevale
|
York
|
Youngstown
|
Zion Hill
|
Zurich
About Xplornet Communications Inc.
Headquartered in Woodstock, New Brunswick, Xplornet Communications Inc. is one of Canada's leading broadband service providers. For over a decade, Xplornet has been providing innovative fixed and mobile broadband solutions to rural customers at work, home and play across Canada. Today, Xplornet offers voice and data communication services through its unique hybrid fibre wireless and satellite network that connects Canadians to what matters.
SOURCE Xplornet Communications Inc.
For further information: Xplornet Communications Inc., Johanne Senécal, VP, Government Relations and Public Affairs, [email protected]
Share this article