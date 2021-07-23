Going Faster: Xplornet To Provide 50/10 Mbps Speeds to 300,000 Homes in Rural Areas Across Ontario

"The Xplornet team has been working hard upgrading our fibre and wireless broadband network to bring faster speeds across rural Ontario," said Allison Lenehan, President and CEO of Xplornet. "This is another important step in our continuing commitment to invest and deliver improved high speed Internet to rural homes and businesses across Canada so that people can stay connected to family, friends and work today and in the future, no matter where they choose to live."

Xplornet now offering Xplore 50X10 UNLIMITED to more than 220,000 homes across rural Ontario

This announcement is the result of Xplornet's ongoing private investment to deploy state-of-the-art, scalable hybrid fibre wireless technology in its facilities-based network in order to deliver broadband services to meet the needs of rural Canadians today and for years to come. The launch of the Xplore 50/10 UNLIMITED service directly contributes to Canada's Connectivity Strategy, which aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 Mbps download and 10 Mbps upload.

The Xplore 50/10 UNLIMITED package is now available in the following communities, to new and current customers of Xplornet, at a regular price of $109.99 per month. For a limited time, new customers can opt for a two-year plan at a price of $99.99 per month, with that price guaranteed for those two years.

Aberfoyle Abingdon Actinolite Acton Adelaide Ailsa Craig Alcona Alderville First Nation Alexandria Alfred Algonquin Allanburg Allen's Corners Alliston Alma Almonte Alpine Village Alvinston Amherstburg Amherstview Amulree Ancaster Angus Anten Mills Appin Apple Hill Appleton Ariss Arkell Arnprior Arthur Arva Ashton Athens Atherley Attercliffe Atwood Avening Avonmore Aylesworth Aylmer Ayr Ayton Baden Badjeros Bailieboro Bainsville Bala Bala Park Balderson Balm Beach Bannockburn Bar River Barber's Beach Batawa Batchawana Bay Batchewana First Nation Bath Battersea Baxter Bayshore Village Baysville Baywood Park Beachville Bearfoot Onondaga Beaver Meadow Beaverton Becketts Bridge Beeton Belfountain Belgrave Bell Ewart Belle River Belleville Belmont Belwood Bensfort Bridge Berwick Bethany Bewdley Big Bay Point Big Chute Bill's Corners Binbrook Birr Black Creek Blackstock Blakeney Blanchards Hill Blenheim Bloomfield Bloomingdale Bluevale Blyth Bobcaygeon Bolsover Bond Head Bonville Borden Boston Bothwell Bourdages Corner Bourget Bourkes Bowmanville Boyle Bracebridge Bradford Braeside Branchton Brantford Brechin Breslau Bridgenorth Brigden Bright Brighton Britton Brockville Brodhagen Brown Hill Brownsville Bruce Mines Bruce Station Brucefield Bryanston Buckhorn Buena Vista Park Burford Burgessville Burketon Station Burnt River Byng Cache Bay Caesarea Cairo Caistorville Caldwell Calvin Camborne Cambray Cambridge Camden East Camelot Beach Cameron Campbellford Campden Canborough Canfield Cannifton Cannington Cardinal Cargill Carleton Place Carlisle Carp Carpin Beach Casselman Castleton Cavan Cayuga Cedar Valley Cedarhurst Park Cedarville Centre Inn Centreville Centurion Charing Cross Charleston Charlton Chatham Chesley Chesterville Chippawa Chippewas of Rama First Nation Chippewas of the Thames First Nation Christian Island (Beausoleil First Nation) Churchill Churchill Heights Chute-à-Blondeau Clandeboye Clarence Creek Clarksburg Clifford Clyde Cobalt Coboconk Cobourg Cochrane Codes Corner Colbeck Colborne Colchester Cold Springs Coldstream Coldwater Colgan Comber Comet Conestogo Conn Connaught Consecon Constance Bay Cooks Mills Cookstown Copetown Coppell Corbetton Corbyville Corinth Cornwall Cottam Courtland Courtright Coutnac Beach Cowan's Bay Craighurst Craigleith Creditville Creemore Creighton Heights Crieff Crosshill Crysler Crystal Beach Culloden Cultus Cumberland Beach Cundles Curran Curve Lake Dain City Dalkeith Damascus Dealtown Deanlea Beach Deerbrook Delaware Delhi Deloro Delta Demorestville Denfield Desbarats Deseronto Dobie Domville Donegal Dorchester Dorking Dorset Douglas Douglastown Douro Drayton Dresden Dromore Drumbo Duart Dublin Dunbar Dundalk Dunnville Dunrobin Dunsford Duntroon Dunvegan Durham Dutton Dwight Dwyer Hill Dymond Eamers Corners Earlton East Colborne Eastons Corners Eastview Echo Bay Eden Eden Mills Edmore Beach Egmondville Eldorado Elgin Elliot Lake Elmhurst Beach Elmira Elmvale Elmwood Elora Embro Embrun Empire Corners Englehart Enniskillen Ennotville Enterprise Epsom Erie Beach Erieau Erin Espanola Essex Ethel Eugenia Everett Everton Fairbairn Meadows Falconbridge Fauquier Featherstone Fenella Fenelon Falls Fennell Fenwick Fergus Ferndale Feversham Fife's Bay Finch Fingal Fisherville Fitzroy Harbour Flesherton Floradale Florence Fonthill Fordwich Forest Estates Forest Harbour Forest Home Forest Lea Formosa Fort Erie Fournier Foxboro Franceville Frankford Franklin Beach Franktown Frederickhouse Freelton Fullarton Galt Gamebridge Gamebridge Beach Gananoque Garafraxa Woods Garden Hill Garden River First Nation Gasline Genier Georgina Island (Chippewas of Georgina Island) Gilbertville Gillies Glammis Glanworth Glen Allan Glen Echo Glen Meyer Glen Morris Glen Robertson Glen Sandfield Glen Tay Glencairn Glencoe Glendale Glenmount Golden Beach Goldstone Gooderham Gore Bay Gores Landing Gorrie Gosport Goulais Bay Goulais River Gowanstown Grafton Grand Valley Grande Pointe Granton Grassie Greely Green Valley Greenbank Greenfield Greenhurst-Thurstonia Guelph Hagersville Haley Station Haliburton Hallebourg Halloway Hallville Haltonville Hammond Hampton Hanover Harmony Beach Harrisburg Harriston Harrow Harrowsmith Harty Harwood Hastings Hawkesbury Hawkesville Hearst Heathcote Heidelberg Henfryn Hensall Hespeler Hesson Heyden Hiawatha First Nation Hidden Valley Highgate Hillsburgh Hillsdale Hilton Hilton Beach Holbrook Holiday Harbour Holland Landing Hollen Holstein Holtyre Honey Harbour Hopeville Hornell Heights Horseshoe Lake Horseshoe Valley Houseys Rapids Huntsville Hutchisons Corners Ilderton Ingersoll Ingleside Inkerman Innerkip Inverary Inverhaugh Inverness Lodge Inwood Iroquois Iroquois Falls Isaacs Glen Ishpiming Beach Iskatewizaagegan #39 Independent First Nation Island Lake Ivanhoe Ivy Ivy Lea Jacksons Point Janetville Jarvis Jasper Jerseyville Jogues Johnstown Jones Landing Jordan Jordan Station Joyland Beach Kagawong Kahshe Lake Kars Keene Kejick Kelvin Kemble Kemptville Keneden Park Kenilworth Kenmore Kepler Kerwood Keswick Kettle's Beach Kinburn Kinburn Kingston Kingsville Kinlough Kiowana Beach Kirkfield Kirkland Lake Kirkton Kitchener Komoka Konadaha Seneca La Salle Lac-Ste-Thérèse Lafontaine Lagoon City Lake Dalrymple Lake Rosalind Lakeport Lakeside Lakeview Lakeview Estates Lakeview Heights Lakewood Lambeth Lancaster Lang Langton Lansdowne Larder Lake Latchford Laurel Lavigne Leamington Lebanon Lefaivre Leith Lepage Limoges Linden Beach Lindsay Linwood Lion's Head Lisle Listowel Little Britain Lloydtown Lobo Lombardy Londesborough Long Beach Long Point Long Sault Longford Lonsdale Loretto Lorrain Louisville Lovett Lowbanks Lower Cayuga Lower Mohawk Lucan Lucknow Lumina Lunenburg Lyn Lynden Lyndhurst Lyons Maberly Macton Madoc Mair Mills Maitland Mallorytown Manchester Manilla Mannheim Manotick Maple Beach Marathon Village Marionville Markdale Marlbank Marmora Marsville Marthaville Martintown Maryhill Marysville Matheson Mattawa Mattice – Val Côté Maxville Maxwell Maynard McGregor McKerrow Mead Melancthon Melbourne Melissa Merrickville Metcalfe Middleport Middleville Midhurst Midland Mildmay Milford Milford Bay Millbank Millbridge Millbrook Miller Lake West Milverton Minesing Minett Missanabie Cree Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation Mississaugas of the Credit Mitchell Moffat Mohawks of Akwesasne Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte Monkland Monkton Mono Mills Monteith Moon River Moonbeam Moonstone Moorefield Mooretown Moose Creek Moose Deer Point Moravian of the Thames Moraviantown Morewood Morgans Point Morpeth Morrisburg Morriston Mortimers Point Morton Mossley Mount Albert Mount Brydges Mount Elgin Mount Forest Mount Hope Mount Pleasant Mount Salem Mountain Mountain View Munsee-Delaware Nation Munster Muskoka Beach Muskoka Falls Myrtle Station Nairn Nanticoke Napanee Nelles Corners Nellie Lake Nestleton Station Neustadt New Credit New Dundee New Lowell New Uhthoff New Wasaga Beach Newboro Newburgh Newbury Newcastle Village Newington Newton Newtonville Niagara Falls Niagara-on-the-Lake Niharondasa Seneca Nilestown Nipissing First Nation Nipissing Junction Norham Norman Normandale North Augusta North Buxton North Gower North Lancaster North Pelham North Thamesville North Woodslee Norwich Norwood Nottawa Novar Oakdale Oakhill Forest Oakland Oakwood O'Brien Odena Odessa Ohsweken Oil City Oil Springs Old Woman's River Oliphant Omemee Oneida Oneida Nation of the Thames Onondaga Onondaga Clear Sky Orchard Beach Orillia Oriole Parkway Oro Lea Beach Oro Park Orono Orr's Lake Orton Osgoode Ossossane Beach Ostryhon Corners Oswego Park Otterville Oustic Oxford Centre Oxford Mills Oxford Station Oxley Pain Court Paisley Pakenham Palmerston Paris Peacock Point Peekaboo Point Pefferlaw Pembroke Penetanguishene Perkinsfield Perth Perth Road Peterborough Petrolia Phelpston Picton Pike Bay Pine Grove Plainfield Plantagenet Plattsville Pleasant Corners Pleasant Point Pontypool Poole Poplar Hill Porquis Junction Port Bolster Port Carling Port Colborne Port Cunnington Port Darlington Port Dover Port Elmsley Port Hope Port Lambton Port Maitland Port McNicoll Port Perry Port Robinson Port Rowan Port Ryerse Port Severn Port Stanley Port Stanton Portland Pottageville Potters Landing Precious Corners Prescott Preston Prices Corner Priceville Princeton Proton Station Putnam Queensborough Queenston Queensville Raglan Ramore Rannoch Ravenna Ravenscliffe Raymond Reaboro Read Renfrew Renton Riceville Richards Landing Richmond Rideau Ferry Ridgetown Ridgewood Ripley River Drive Park Riverdale Riversdale Roblin Roches Point Rockland Rocklyn Rockton Rockwood Rodney Rosemont Roseneath Roseville Rostock Rothsay Royal Beach Russell Russell Landing Ruthven Sagamok Anishnawbek Salford Sandfield Sandford Sandhurst Shores Sandy Cove Acres Sandy Point Sans Souci Sarsfield Sault Ste. Marie Sawlog Bay Scarlet Park Schomberg Scotland Scudder Scugog Point Seaforth Seagrave Seeleys Bay Selby Selkirk Serpent River Shakespeare Shannonville Shanty Bay Sharon Shedden Sheffield Shelburne Sheshegwaning Shoal Lake No.40 First Nation Shore Acres Shrewsbury Silver Bay Silver Water Simcoe Simcoeside Sims Locks Singhampton Six Nations of the Grand River Smithfield Smiths Falls Smithville Smooth Rock Falls Snug Harbour Sombra Sonya South Lancaster South Monaghan South Mountain Southview Estates Spanish Spencerville Spring Brook Spring Valley Spring Valley Springfield Springford St. Agatha St. Andrews St. Anns St. Catharines St. Clair Beach St. Clements St. Davids St. George St. Helens St. Isidore St. Jacobs St. Joachim St. Marys St. Pauls Station St. Williams Staffa Staples Stayner St-Bernardin Stella St-Eugène Stevensville Stewart Hall Stewart Heights Stinson Stirling Stittsville Stockdale Stoney Point/Pointe-aux-Roches Strabane Straffordville Strathallan Strathcona Strathroy Stroud Sturgeon Falls Sturgeon Point Sunderland Swastika Sweaburg Swift Rapids Swinton Park Sydenham Sylvan Glen Beach Talbot Tamworth Tara Tarzwell Tavistock Tecumseh Teeswater Teeterville Tehkummah Temagami Temagami North Thamesford Thamesville The Bush The Tannery Thistle Thomasburg Thomstown Thornbury Thorndale Thornton Thorold Tilbury Tillsonburg Tincap Tobacco Lake Tobermory Toledo Torrance Tory Hill Tottenham Townsend Trenton Trowbridge Troy Tunis Tupperville Turkey Point Tuscarora Tweed Twelve O'Clock Point Udora Underwood Union Union Upper Cayuga Upper Mohawk Uxbridge Val Gagné Val Rita Vanastra Vanessa Vankleek Hill Vars Vaughan Survey Ventnor Verner Vernon Shores Vernonville Verona Victoria Harbour Victoria Place Victoria Road Viewlake Villa Nova Vineland Virgil Virginiatown Vittoria Wahta Mohawk Wainfleet Waldemar Walford Walker Mohawk Walkers Point Walkerton Wallaceburg Wallacetown Wallbridge Wallenstein Walpole Island Walsh Walsingham Walters Falls Walton Wardsville Warkworth Warminster Warren Warsaw Wasaga Beach Washago Waterford Waterloo Waubaushene Webbwood Welland Wellandport Wellburn Wellesley Wellington Wemyss Wendover West Lorne West Montrose Westover Wheatley Whiteside Whitfield Whitney Wilkesport Williamsburg Williamstown Willow Beach Willowbank Willowood Wilsonville Winchester Windham Centre Windsor Winger Wingham Winterbourne Woodham Woodland Beach Woodstock Woodville Wroxeter Wyecombe Wyevale York Youngstown Zion Hill Zurich

About Xplornet Communications Inc.

Headquartered in Woodstock, New Brunswick, Xplornet Communications Inc. is one of Canada's leading broadband service providers. For over a decade, Xplornet has been providing innovative fixed and mobile broadband solutions to rural customers at work, home and play across Canada. Today, Xplornet offers voice and data communication services through its unique hybrid fibre wireless and satellite network that connects Canadians to what matters.

For further information: Xplornet Communications Inc., Johanne Senécal, VP, Government Relations and Public Affairs, [email protected]

