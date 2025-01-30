Gofile Launches Canada's First Corporate Tax Software For Business Owners

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Gofile is excited to announce the launch of their new CRA-certified tax software for Canadian business owners to file their own corporate tax returns. The user-friendly platform simplifies the process for non-accountants, opening a new chapter for corporate tax filing in Canada.

From Origin to Launch

Founded by Toronto-based accountant Daniel Toma, Gofile was developed to automate many of the processes accountants perform for their clients. "As an accounting firm owner, I saw the potential for software to replace many of the functions we perform for uncomplicated filings. Personal tax software had already gone far in this direction, but there was no solution for incorporated business owners to file on their own. Gofile is going to change that."

A primary goal of the platform is to reduce the complexities associated with corporate tax filing. "The feedback during our pre-launch phase has been excellent," says Toma. "Business owners from many backgrounds such as consulting, healthcare and transportation have found Gofile to be an easy-to-use platform to file on their own, hassle-free."

Key Features

Among Gofile's key features are the following:

Easy data input : On-screen prompts guide users through entering their company and financial information.

: On-screen prompts guide users through entering their company and financial information. Automated calculations : Many common calculations performed by accountants are included, such as pro-rated home office expenses, vehicle expenses and GST/HST owing.

: Many common calculations performed by accountants are included, such as pro-rated home office expenses, vehicle expenses and GST/HST owing. Useful tips, jargon free : Tips throughout the platform provide users context to better understand what information is needed.

: Tips throughout the platform provide users context to better understand what information is needed. Helpful support : A responsive support team provides users with the help they need for a smooth filing process.

: A responsive support team provides users with the help they need for a smooth filing process. Electronic filing: When ready to transmit, a few clicks enable electronic filing of the return to CRA.

Gofile is now available for businesses in most provinces and territories across Canada. For more information or to start a free trial, visit www.gofile.ca.

About Gofile

Gofile is a leading Canadian software company dedicated to simplifying the corporate tax filing process. Building upon an exceptional user experience, our aim is to begin a new chapter for Canadian corporate tax filing.

For media inquiries, please contact: Daniel Toma, [email protected], (888) 505-7815 Ext. 101

SOURCE Gofile Inc.