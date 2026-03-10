goeasy Ltd. Provides a Financial and Operational Update Ahead of its Fourth Quarter Earnings Release

New Management Team Takes Action to Prepare goeasy Ltd. for the Future

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 10, 2026 /CNW/ - goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY) ("goeasy" or the "Company"), one of Canada's leading non-prime consumer lenders, announced today that it expects to incur an incremental charge off in Q4 2025 of approximately $178M against gross consumer loans receivable of $5.5B as at December 31, 2025, and a related write down of approximately $55M for loan interest and fees. Total Company net charge offs (including the incremental charge off above) in the quarter are expected to be approximately $331M. The Company also expects a net increase in allowance for credit losses on gross consumer loans receivable in the quarter of approximately $86M compared to the amount reported as at September 30, 2025. Accordingly, the Company is withdrawing its previously issued Q4 2025 outlook and three-year forecast.

Appointment of Permanent Chief Financial Officer

The Company also announced today that Felix Wu, who has served as Interim Chief Financial Officer since September 30, 2025, has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Wu most recently served as CFO of KOHO and previously held senior finance leadership roles at President's Choice Financial and Capital One Canada.

Expected Q4 2025 Incremental Charge Off and Loan Loss Provision Increase

The expected incremental charge off of approximately $178M relates to certain loans in the Company's LendCare business. Acquired in 2021, LendCare built its portfolio through third-party merchant-originated loans primarily in the auto and powersports categories. The expected incremental charge off reflects goeasy's determination that all available efforts to drive substantive recoveries on certain late-stage delinquent loan receivables of LendCare have been exhausted. This assessment came as a result of goeasy's focus on improving collections effectiveness throughout 2025 which informed goeasy's view of collectability.

After giving effect to the anticipated incremental net charge offs, the Company expects its net charge off rate for 2025 (full-year) to be approximately 12.9%. Management now expects forward-looking credit performance on LendCare loans to be worse than previously anticipated, leading to the Company's annual net charge off rate to increase to the mid-teens in 2026, before beginning to decline in 2027 and onward.

"We are taking definitive action to rectify this situation, and we recognize that LendCare's recent rapid growth calls for robust operational infrastructure, enhanced credit risk management practices as well as strong and disciplined management," said Felix Wu, goeasy's Chief Financial Officer. "We expect pressure on net charge offs and higher delinquency reporting for the coming quarters, before an anticipated improvement in 2027, and we will provide more detail when we report our Q4 2025 earnings."

Although the anticipated incremental net charge offs and increase in loan loss provision is expected to result in the Company not complying with certain financial covenants, as currently formulated, under its syndicated credit facility, securitization facilities and receivables purchase arrangements, the Company has entered into an accommodation agreement with the lenders under its syndicated credit facility and is in active discussions with these lenders as well as with the counterparties under its securitization facilities and receivables purchase agreements. The Company anticipates entering into an amendment, waiver or other appropriate agreement with each of these parties on or before its Q4 2025 reporting. The Company remains in compliance with all the covenants under its senior unsecured notes. The Company has sufficient liquidity to meet its obligations and does not anticipate any shortfall in liquidity while normalization discussions with its lenders are being finalized.

Management's 6-Point Action Plan

To strengthen goeasy's operational model and financial performance, the Company is taking the following steps:

Focusing growth on easyfinancial's unsecured and home equity lending direct-to-consumer business

Reducing auto and powersports originations from LendCare's merchant channels

Integrating easyfinancial and LendCare into one unified operating model

Implementing identified operational efficiencies expected to deliver approximately $30M in annualized cost savings

Strengthening leadership at LendCare, including appointing Farhan Ali Khan as the new Head of LendCare

Not repurchasing shares under its Normal Course Issuer Bid and suspending its quarterly dividend, effective immediately, until further notice

"Looking ahead, my focus and that of the entire goeasy organization is to build on the long track record of success we have demonstrated in our easyfinancial business," said Patrick Ens, goeasy's Chief Executive Officer. "We are confident in the strong foundation that we have built, upon which we will enhance operational discipline and drive financial performance".

Revision to Historical Reporting

Separate from the incremental charge off and increase in provision discussed above, when the Company reports its Q4 2025 results, management will address a correction of a historical reporting practice of LendCare, which management recently identified. The impact of this correction to the income statement, balance sheet, statement of cash flows and statement of equity is not material. The historical reporting practice resulted in certain customer payments being recorded as received while they were in fact in the process of being settled at month end, some of which were ultimately not collected, and also impacted the Company's reported delinquencies. As a result, certain previously reported results for prior periods (2024 and the previously reported interim periods of 2025) including the Company's delinquency and staging note disclosures will require revision, which will be reflected in the comparative prior-period columns of the FY 2025 financial statements.

Further details on these matters will be provided when the Company releases its fourth quarter 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, and on its 2025 Q4 earnings conference call for analysts and investors on Thursday, March 26, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements about goeasy, including, but not limited to, statements about its business operations, strategy and expected financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the anticipated write-down, anticipated increase in loan loss provision, anticipated gross consumer loans receivable, anticipated net charge-off rates, anticipated delinquency reporting, anticipated changes in the Company's credit risk, anticipated impact on the company's financial covenants, anticipated ability to enter into one or more amendments, waivers or other agreement with the Company's financing sources and the anticipated impact thereof, anticipated revisions to the Company's historical financial statements, anticipated actions to rectify various issues and the expected impact thereof, anticipated liquidity, anticipated steps to be taken by the Company, and the anticipated impact thereof. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and/or can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "aim", "plan", "believe", "budget", "estimate", "forecast", "foresee", "target" or negative versions thereof and similar expressions, and/or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

The Company particularly cautions that the forward-looking financial data in this press release, including the amount of the anticipated write-down and anticipated increase in loan loss provisions, are preliminary and unaudited. The Company has not yet completed its financial closing process in respect of Q4 2025 and FY2025, and this forward-looking financial data should be considered preliminary and subject to change. These estimates have been prepared by, and are the responsibility of, the Company's management. The Company's independent auditors have not audited or reviewed this preliminary financial data nor have they performed any procedures with respect to this preliminary financial data. No third party expresses any opinion or any other form of assurance with respect to this preliminary financial data. The Company's actual results may differ materially from these estimates due to the completion of the Company's financial closing procedures, final adjustments, review or audit, as applicable, by the Company's auditors and other developments that may arise between now and the time the financial results are finalized. These estimates should not be viewed as a substitute for full financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including expected growth, results of operations and business prospects and are inherently subject to, among other things, risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company's operations, economic factors and the industry generally. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Company. Some important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, goeasy's ability to enter into new lease and/or financing agreements, collect on existing lease and/or financing agreements, open new locations on favourable terms, offer products which appeal to customers at a competitive rate, respond to changes in legislation, react to uncertainties related to regulatory action, raise capital under favourable terms, compete, manage the impact of litigation (including shareholder litigation), control costs at all levels of the organization and maintain and enhance the system of internal controls.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. These and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements, and further details and descriptions of these and other factors are disclosed in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, including under the section entitled "Risk Factors". The reader is cautioned to consider these, and other factors carefully and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

