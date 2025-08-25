GoBolt Joins Shopify Fulfillment Network, Offering Brands Speed, Flexibility, and Cost Savings

GoBolt joins the Shopify Fulfillment Network, giving businesses access to growth-ready fulfillment and delivery services across North America

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - GoBolt, a technology-led third-party logistics (3PL) provider, today announced they have joined the Shopify Fulfillment Network (SFN), expanding merchant access to GoBolt's scalable fulfillment and sustainable last mile delivery solutions through Shopify's curated Fulfillment Network.

This partnership builds on GoBolt's existing integration with Shopify, where merchants can connect their store with GoBolt's suite of apps in minutes through a self-serve process. Now, through the curated SFN marketplace, brands can easily discover GoBolt as a trusted partner.

GoBolt Joins Shopify Fulfillment Network (CNW Group/Bolt Technologies Incorporated)

Brands that choose GoBolt benefit from an end-to-end logistics solution that spans inventory management, warehouse fulfillment, last mile delivery, and returns processing, all supported by an advanced Shopify integration and delivered with industry-leading speed and sustainability.

"Being selected as a Shopify Fulfillment Network Partner validates our commitment to building logistics solutions that truly fit what brands need," said Mark Ang, Co-Founder and CEO of GoBolt. "This isn't just about integration — it's about giving merchants the control, visibility, and sustainability they need to compete and scale confidently."

Fulfillment Designed for Growth

As a newly named Shopify Fulfillment Network Partner, GoBolt offers merchants fast, flexible fulfillment with unprecedented operational control:

Minutes to Connect — Self-serve integration that connects in just a few clicks.

— Self-serve integration that connects in just a few clicks. Advanced Fulfillment Control — Features like Order Tagging, Fulfillment Holds, and Merged Orders give merchants granular control over which orders to fulfill without developer intervention.

— Features like Order Tagging, Fulfillment Holds, and Merged Orders give merchants granular control over which orders to fulfill without developer intervention. Multi-Location Management — Manage fulfillment across strategically located facilities in key markets including Toronto , Vancouver , Calgary , Los Angeles , New York , and Houston through GoBolt's Merchant Portal.

— Manage fulfillment across strategically located facilities in key markets including , , , , , and through GoBolt's Merchant Portal. Affordable, Fast Delivery — Ship your orders using GoBolt's heavily-discounted shipping rates, or with GoBolt Parcel, the highest-rated and most sustainable carrier in North America .

"Integrating GoBolt with Shopify was incredibly easy and efficient. The setup process was straightforward. GoBolt's Shopify integration felt like a plug-and-play solution — streamlining our operations and improving the customer experience without disrupting our workflow."

Brandon Shedden, Chief Executive Officer, Cakeworthy Inc.

Proven Results for Growing Brands

GoBolt supports over 400 fast-growing ecommerce brands — including Carpe, Outway, Koio, Cariuma, tentree, Honeylove, Meater, and more — helping them achieve measurable results like a 77% reduction in order fulfillment times and a 35-50% reduction in shipping costs.

With a native integration across Shopify's suite of tools, GoBolt offers a streamlined path to operational efficiency and delivery excellence that scales with business growth.

About GoBolt:

Founded in 2017, GoBolt is building the largest sustainable supply chain network. GoBolt provides reliable warehousing, pick and pack, shipping, and last-mile delivery solutions.

With a growing network of warehouses across North America and a suite of proprietary apps designed and supported by an in-house engineering team, GoBolt unlocks enhanced transparency and control for merchants. GoBolt is proud to offer carbon-neutral deliveries by prioritizing delivery in an electric vehicle and sequestering equivalent carbon emissions when that is not possible. For more information, visit GoBolt.com .

