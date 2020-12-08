Goalcast Certified as a Great Place to Work®

The survey results clearly show that employees have trust in the leadership team and their vision, take great pride in the work they do and enjoy being part of the team. This is a testament to the effort Goalcast is making to foster a great workplace culture and maintain it as it scales. Recently recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in Canada , Goalcast is determined to revolutionize the media industry and recognizes that its culture is paramount to its success.

CEO and co-founder, Cyrus Gorjipour shared, "It's truly an honour to be officially recognized as a Great Place to Work. We're on a mission to empower everyone to make their dreams a reality and that mission begins with us. We've worked hard to make sure this is a place where every single team member is empowered to be the best version of what they can be. We strive to continuously push the limits of what's possible and it's this commitment to growth, in ourselves and the company, that makes our culture unlike any other. People don't come to Goalcast for a job, they come here to change the world."

Salim Sader, Chief Content Officer and co-founder added, "Five years ago Goalcast was nothing more than an idea, today we are empowering millions of lives with our content. Few companies have the ability to impact the world like we do and it's not a responsibility our team takes lightly. Passion, purpose and global change is what fuels our team and is what is at the heart of Goalcast's culture. We are proud of what we've accomplished and look forward to seeing what the future holds."

About Goalcast

Goalcast is the world's leading empowering media company specializing in producing and distributing transformative content which includes speeches, short documentaries and original short films. With a growing global community of over 32 million people and a monthly viewership of over 500 million, Goalcast is dedicated to helping each person live the impossible.

