GOABC and SCI Canada Support Science-Based Predator Hunting

Science-based predator hunting is a critical component of wildlife management. Tweet this

ACKNOWLEDGE the public interest and media attention given to hunting of large carnivores, particularly wolves, grizzly bears, black bears, mountain lions, and coyotes and therefore the need to disseminate accurate information related to predator management;

RESPECT the important role that predators play in their ecosystems and the range of wildlife values associated with these species including naturalistic, existential, utilitarian, spiritual, and conservation;

EMPHASIZE, however, that large carnivores are not exempt from the public trust doctrine that underlies the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation and support legal regulated hunting of predators as a legitimate recreational opportunity that provides public value and should be preserved;

UNDERSTAND that sustainable predator hunting can be part of prey population management including big game species such as white-tailed deer, mule deer, elk, moose, pronghorn, caribou, mountain goats, and wild sheep;

SUPPORT foremost the use of the best available science and transparent processes for quota setting, harvest objectives, or population targets, and other such data that result in sustainable wildlife populations that address all human values; and,

ACCEPT that predator hunting can be an effective tool to reduce or mitigate human-wildlife conflict and that the efficacy of these programs may vary depending on the environment, species, or location involved but should be part of science-based management plans that ensure the sustainability of wildlife populations while also considering human co-existence.

"To manage wildlife properly you need to manage both predator and prey. If a species becomes too abundant, we should manage that species to help take out the peaks and valleys in the population swing," said GOABC's Executive Director and CEO Scott Ellis.

Eric Moland reinforced the position, stating: "Wildlife managers need to have density objectives for the key species and then manage to those objectives. Then everyone can see how well or how poorly our wildlife are doing."

We ask those who believe in holistic and effective wildlife management to provide your comments on Caribou Recovery at https://engage.gov.bc.ca/caribou/.

About the GOABC

The GOABC is a nonprofit society that was established in 1966 to represent the guide outfitting industry to government, and advocate for science-based wildlife management. Currently, the industry directly employs approximately 2,500 people in rural communities and our industry generates over $191 million annually.

Our vision is for a province with a strong and stable guide outfitting industry and abundant wildlife populations for all to enjoy, both today and in the future. As passionate advocates for wildlife, the GOABC is the recognized voice of the guide outfitting family. With integrity and professionalism, GOABC promotes conservation, stewardship, and sustainable use of wildlife. Learn more at www.goabc.org.

About SCI Canada

SCI Canada's mission is to provide value to members by shaping policies and legislation that protect the freedom to hunt and maintain the rights of firearms owners. Keep members informed regarding issues that impact hunting while educating and entertaining members with engaging articles about the rich heritage of hunting in all forms of media. Provided a community for hunters where camaraderie is enjoyed and expert information is exchanged, and where members are able to participate in a market for quality hunting goods and services. Promote a positive image of hunters and portraying them as responsible citizens who fund wildlife conservation, education and other programs which benefit the community. Learn more at https://safariclub.org/sci-canada/.

SOURCE Guide Outfitters Association of British Columbia

For further information: Contact Scott Ellis at GOABC (604) 541-6332 or Eric Moland at SCI Canada (613) 401-8037