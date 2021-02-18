GO Transit and Valley Transit Equip Fleets with Proactive Air and Surface Purification System from NFI Parts®

The PASP units uses proprietary technology to create advanced purification by producing High Energy Clusters which are distributed throughout the interior of the vehicle safely sanitizing both air and surfaces, leaving behind substantially less harmful residue. It is mounted directly in passenger compartment allowing for deactivation of viruses as they are introduced into the vehicle. Virus deactivation at the source of introduction is one of the critical factors to increasing passenger and vehicle safety.

"Our PASP system disinfects without downtime or additional cleaning during service; once it has been installed and the vehicle is running, it continuously disinfects while the vehicle is on the road," said Brian Dewsnup, President at NFI Parts. "Unlike many other technologies implemented in response to the pandemic, operating this technology while the bus is in operation is not harmful to passengers and drivers. We are proud to offer this as part of our Clean and Protect product line."

Testing at the University of Florida confirmed the technology deactivates SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, as well as deactivating coronavirus 229E. The technology has also been tested in operation in a stationary mass transportation vehicle environment where surface bacteria levels were reduced to almost non-detectable levels and VOC (volatile organic compounds) air quality measurements were reduced by almost 96%.

"It not only deactivates the SARS-CoV-2 virus, it is also effective on other viruses, bacteria, mold, fungus, VOCs, mildew and odors, making the experience of public transportation more comfortable and appealing," continued Mr. Dewsnup. "The bar for cleanliness has been raised over the course of the last 11 months; equipping fleets with the latest technology will assist in maintaining this new standard and restoring rider confidence that the onboard air and surfaces are cleaner with this system installed."

Clean and Protect products each work to support the five principles of transportation safety: Distancing, Disinfecting, Air Quality, PPE and Communication. These areas can help improve the safety onboard motor coaches and are critical steps toward restoring the consumer confidence needed to restart the industry. More information on the five principles of transportation safety can be found here.

"The safety and security of our riders and staff is our top priority," said Jim Collins, Transportation Director at the City of Oshkosh. "After completing the installation of driver barriers and hand sanitizing stations, the PASP unit was a great solution to round out our safety strategy."

Both GO Transit and Valley Transit have maintained service schedules throughout the pandemic, providing an essential transportation option to keep their community moving. Riders can find the latest information about traveling safely on their respective social media pages: https://www.facebook.com/GOtransit/ and https://twitter.com/ValleyTransit.

"We're extremely happy to have something installed in our fleet that is able to disinfect air and surfaces throughout the day," said Ron McDonald, General Manager at Valley Transit. "Since joining the APTA Health and Safety Commitment Program, we have remained committed to following every precaution possible to ensure our buses are safe. The unit running while buses are on the road, paired with daily cleaning crews and new driver barriers, covers all bases."

GO Transit operates on a fixed route system in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, providing bus service to over one million passengers per year.

Valley Transit's vision is to get people where they want to go throughout the Fox Cities in Wisconsin. They provide safe customer-focused transportation options that connect communities to enhance their quality of life. In doing so, Valley Transit provides numerous transportation options throughout a Tri-County area that covers 117 square miles with a population greater than 200,000 residents.

The strong partnership between NFI Parts and its supply network has resulted in inventory on high demand items to be available for purchase. Due to the popularity of the Clean and Protect products, customers are encouraged to reach out to their NFI Parts customer service representative as quickly as possible to minimize lead times. More information NFI Parts Clean and Protect product line can be found here: www.nfi.parts/cleanandprotect.

