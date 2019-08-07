Go RVing Canada Brings Canadianity to Campers with Taggart and Torrens Partnership

Comic Duo Take Their Show on the Road to Bring Back Wildhood



TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, Go RVing Canada announced its partnership with Taggart and Torrens, hilarious hosts of the Canadianity podcast, to Bring Back Wildhood and take their show outdoors to an Ontario campground.

Taking place on Saturday August 24, the live taping will feature Jeremy Taggart (former drummer of Our Lady Peace) and Jonathan Torrens (TV Personality and Actor), as they embrace the RV lifestyle and celebrate at a local Ontario campground.



"RVing incorporates every aspect of Canadianity; family, friends, fires, and frivolity. TnT and Go RVing Canada melt together like s'mores!" said Jonathan Torrens, about the strategic partnership. "Friends, fans and 'bahds' alike should come to Silent Valley, a Parkbridge Cottage & RV Resort, to catch our special RV edition podcast and head into Wildhood!"

Having travelled from coast-to-coast, Taggart and Torrens are living the RV lifestyle, along with the freedom and flexibility that comes with it. The duo will share personal Wildhood stories from their own cross-country journeys, encouraging fellow Canadians to also hit the open road and Find their Wildhood by reconnecting with the great outdoors.

"RVing has never been more popular in Canada, as people of all ages continue to seek authentic experiences in nature and disconnect from the pressures of everyday life to make meaningful memories with those they love," said Chris Mahony, President of Go RVing Canada. "As fellow RVers and proud Canadians, the relatable Taggart and Torrens duo is a perfect partner for Go RVing Canada."

The show will also highlight some of their most memorable road trip routes and destinations, all of which can be located using GoRVing.ca's innovative Trip Planner, allowing travel enthusiasts to plan, personalize and even upload their RV trip itineraries for future inspiration.



Ontarians are encouraged to attend the taping and enjoy the ever-entertaining pair perform skits, play camping-themed games and sing both Canadiana campfire classics and original Taggart and Torrens songs. Audience members will also have the opportunity to meet the podcast hosts, following the show.



"I can't wait to sit around the campfire, sing some songs and have some laughs with all the Bahds!" said Jeremy Taggart of the upcoming taping. "TnT and Go RVing Canada is a match made in heaven!"



Go RVing Canada will also leverage the podcast to promote and raise funds for March of Dimes Canada, encouraging campers to purchase illuminated bracelets from campgrounds and RV dealers across Canada to Light the Sky Green on August 24. Funds will support campers living with disabilities - #campershelpingcampers.



To learn more about the exciting partnership and for event details, Canadians can visit www.GoRVing.ca/taggart-and-torrens. Footage from the show will also be showcased on the Go RVing Canada Facebook, Instagram and Twitter channels.



About Go RVing Canada

The Go RVing Canada coalition was formed in 1997, and consists of RV manufacturers, RV dealers and campground operators in the multi-billion dollar Canadian RVing industry. Go RVing Canada seeks to enhance consumer information and satisfaction with the RV experience, and to be the destination for everything RVing. For more information, please visit www.GoRVing.ca.

About Parkbridge Resorts

Silent Valley is one of 38 Parkbridge Camping, Cottage & RV Resorts in Canada. For more information, please visit www.ParkbridgeResorts.com.

SOURCE Go RVing Canada

For further information: please contact media@gorving.ca.