Go RVing Canada and Jon Montgomery inspire Canadians to explore their own backyard with new partnership

Today, Go RVing Canada, the not-for-profit association dedicated to promoting the RV lifestyle, released four unique RV trip guides curated by Jon Montgomery, which features his favourite destinations from past cross-country adventures. Jon's RV trip guides are the perfect source of road trip inspiration, encouraging Canadians to get outdoors, explore, and experience the many benefits of the RV lifestyle.

"Now more than ever, Canadians want to explore what our own backyard has to offer, and RV travel is one of the best ways to get back out there," said Chris Mahony, President of Go RVing Canada. "With years of RV experience and Canadian travel, there is no one more fitting than Jon to showcase the amazing destinations that can be visited by RV this summer, and beyond."



Those interested in following Jon's RV trip guides, among other popular sample itineraries, can visit GoRVing.ca and use its interactive Trip Planner. The Trip Planner allows you to map out your road trip routes by filtering in key points of interest, preferred trip duration and starting point. Exclusive to GoRVing.ca, Jon's trip guides will feature his favourite Canadian destinations, with suggested stops for campgrounds, restaurants and sightseeing along the way. The four unique RV guides include:

From Sea to Sky: RVing Across BC with Jon Montgomery

Jon Montgomery's Hometown Travel Guide: The Prairies

Across the East Coast in 10 Days with Jon Montgomery

Jon Montgomery's Favourite Toronto Long Weekend Escapes

"Having taken many family RV vacations as a child and now as a father myself, I have enjoyed the countless benefits that the RV lifestyle has to offer," said Jon Montgomery. "As an affordable and flexible way to travel, there's no better way to explore Canada than by hitting the open road and experiencing the great outdoors on your own terms."

The release of the RV trip guides kick off a long-term partnership between Go RVing Canada and Jon, with a web series launching later this year. As part of this exclusive series, Canadians will be able to follow Jon on an RV craft beer tour, where he will not only visit local breweries across the country, but immerse himself in the culture of Canada's many regions.

About Go RVing Canada

The Go RVing Canada coalition was formed in 1997, and consists of RV manufacturers, RV dealers and campground operators in the multi-billion dollar Canadian RVing industry. Go RVing Canada seeks to enhance consumer information and satisfaction with the RV experience, and to be the destination for everything RVing. For more information, please visit www.GoRVing.ca.

About Jon Montgomery

Jon Montgomery's life has been a whirlwind since his Olympic win in skeleton, his big-time podium moment to get the gold medal, and his now-famous victory walk through Whistler Village. Since then, Jon has been sharing his Olympic success and national pride with as many Canadians as possible. Today, as the host of The Amazing Race Canada, he's been across the country and all over the world sharing his insights on what makes Canada great.

