GO RESIDENTIAL REIT ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OF 409 EASTERN PARKWAY AND JULY 2026 CASH DISTRIBUTION

TORONTO and NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /CNW/ -- GO Residential Real Estate Investment Trust ("GO Residential REIT" or the "REIT") (TSX: GO.U) announced the closing of its previously announced indirect acquisition (the "Acquisition") of an approximately 81% managing interest in 409 Eastern Parkway, a luxury high-rise located in Brooklyn, New York ("409 Eastern Parkway"), further strengthening the REIT's track record of acquiring market-leading, luxury high-rise multifamily properties in New York City.

409 Eastern Parkway

409 Eastern Parkway is a premier, institutional-grade high-rise located in the vibrant Prospect Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn. Constructed in 2018, the building comprises 186 contemporary rental suites and three fully-leased ground-floor commercial units. The property offers a diverse suite mix of studios and one- and two-bedroom residences, and is currently approximately 98% leased. Residents benefit from a wide range of amenities, including a fitness center, rooftop terrace, landscaped courtyard, resident lounge, co-working space, library, children's playroom, pet spa, bike storage, additional storage units, and a subterranean parking garage. The property sits along Eastern Parkway, steps from Prospect Park, the Brooklyn Museum and the Brooklyn Botanic Garden.

Following completion of the Acquisition, the REIT's portfolio comprises 2,731 residential suites, a 7% increase from its reported suite count of 2,545 as of June 30, 2026. In addition, the Acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to annualized AFFO Adjusted per Unit.

"We have continued to focus our attention on identifying growth opportunities that will provide meaningful increases to both AFFO Adjusted per Unit and NAV per Unit for our unitholders. We expect 409 Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn to provide immediate mid-single digit AFFO per Unit accretion and a corresponding increase in NAV per Unit. 409 Eastern Parkway complements our portfolio of distinctive amenity-rich luxury high-rise properties in New York City. Brooklyn is New York City's most populous borough with over 2.7 million residents, and as the borough continues to expand its commercial and residential presence, we expect it to provide us with additional opportunities for growth," said Joshua Gotlib, Chief Executive Officer of GO Residential REIT.

Distributions

The REIT adopted a monthly distribution policy targeting approximately 65% of estimated annual AFFO and pays a monthly distribution of $0.05325 per Unit, representing $0.639 per Unit on an annual basis.

On July 15, 2026, the board of trustees of the REIT approved a cash distribution of $0.05325 per trust unit of the REIT ("Units") for the month of July 2026, representing $0.639 per Unit on an annual basis. Payment will be made on or about August 17, 2026 to holders of Units of record as of the close of business on July 31, 2026.

All or a portion of distributions paid to Non-U.S. Holders (as defined in the Prospectus (as defined below)), including Canadian Unitholders, generally will be subject to U.S. withholding tax. For a general summary of the taxation of distributions paid to Unitholders, including information regarding U.S. withholding tax, please see the "Certain Canadian Federal Income Tax Considerations" and "Certain U.S. Federal Income Tax Considerations" sections in the REIT's prospectus dated July 24, 2025 (the "Prospectus"), a copy of which is available on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.com. Unitholders should consult their tax advisors for advice with respect to the tax consequences of receiving a distribution from the REIT in their particular circumstances.

About GO Residential REIT

GO Residential Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, open ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to provide investors with an opportunity to invest in luxury high-rise multifamily properties ("LHRs") located in the New York metropolitan area and other major metropolitan cities in the United States. The REIT owns and operates a portfolio of eight LHRs consisting of 2,731 luxury suites located in New York City, New York.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Statements containing forward-looking information are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance, but instead, provide insights regarding management's current expectations and plans and allows investors and others to better understand the REIT's anticipated business strategy, financial position, results of operations and operating environment. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "could", "occur", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "target", "project", "predict", "forecast", "continue", or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts including with respect to the Acquisition and its expected impact on the REIT, results of operations, performance, business prospects, opportunities of the REIT (including future acquisitions).

Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to management and on estimates and assumptions, including assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action. Examples of material estimates and assumptions and beliefs made by management in preparing such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the global economy will remain stable over the next six months; inflation will remain relatively stable; interest rates will remain relatively stable; no unforeseen changes in the legislative and operating framework for the REIT will occur, including unforeseen changes to tax laws; and conditions within the U.S. LHR industry generally, including competition for acquisitions, will be consistent with the current climate.

SOURCE GO Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information, please contact: Max Kaufman, Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Secretary and General Counsel, GO Residential Real Estate Investment Trust, [email protected]