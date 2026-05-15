GO RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ESTABLISHES AUTOMATIC UNIT PURCHASE PLAN

TORONTO, May 15, 2026 /CNW/ - GO Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: GO.U) announced today that in connection with its previously announced normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") to purchase up to 2,643,960 trust units ("Units"), it entered into an automatic unit purchase plan ("AUPP") with a designated broker. The AUPP is intended to allow for the purchase of Units under the NCIB at times when the REIT would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase shares due to regulatory restrictions and customary self-imposed blackout periods.

Pursuant to the AUPP, the REIT has instructed the designated broker to make purchases under the NCIB in accordance with the terms of the AUPP. Such purchases will be determined by the designated broker at its sole discretion based on purchasing parameters set by the REIT in accordance with the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), applicable securities laws and the terms of the AUPP. The AUPP has been pre-cleared by the TSX and will be implemented today.

Outside of pre-determined blackout periods, Units may be purchased under the NCIB based on management's discretion, in compliance with TSX rules and applicable securities laws. The NCIB commenced on January 9, 2026 and ends on January 8, 2027. All purchases made under the AUPP will be included in computing the number of Units purchased under the NCIB.

About GO Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

GO Residential Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly created, internally managed, open ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to provide investors with an opportunity to invest in luxury high-rise multifamily properties ("LHRs") located in the New York metropolitan area and other major metropolitan cities in the United States. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of five LHRs consisting of 2,015 luxury suites located in the borough of Manhattan, New York.

SOURCE GO Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information, please contact: Max Kaufman, Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Secretary and General Counsel, GO Residential Real Estate Investment Trust, [email protected]