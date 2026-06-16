GO RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST REPORTS VOTING RESULTS FROM 2026 ANNUAL MEETING

TORONTO, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - GO Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: GO.U) announced today that each of the nine individuals nominated for election as a trustee of the REIT (a "Trustee") at the REIT's Annual Meeting of the holders of trust units (the "REIT Units") and board voting units (the "Board Voting Units") of the REIT, held on June 16, 2026 (the "Meeting"), was elected. Voting results for the individual Trustees of the REIT are as follows:

Trustee Number of Votes

FOR Number of Votes

Withheld Percentage of Votes Cast

FOR Matter Meyer Orbach 47,207,091 337,968 99.29 % Joshua Gotlib 47,226,716 318,343 99.33 % Lori-Ann Beausoleil 46,645,804 899,254 98.11 % Amber Choudhry 46,645,804 899,254 98.11 % Jason Farber 47,520,290 24,769 99.95 % Martin Lieberman 46,645,904 899,154 98.11 % Kyle Permut 47,372,216 172,842 99.64 % Mark Teo 47,205,991 339,068 99.29 % Zev Zlotnick 47,205,191 339,868 99.29 %

At the Meeting, a resolution re-appointing KPMG LLP as auditor of the REIT for the ensuing year and authorizing the board of Trustees of the REIT to fix their remuneration, as more particularly described in the REIT's management information circular dated May 6, 2026 (the "Circular"), was passed as an ordinary resolution of the holders of REIT Units (the "REIT Unitholders") by a majority on a vote conducted by way of ballot. The results of the ballot were 27,080,429 REIT Units (99.88%) voting in favour of the resolution.

Resolutions authorizing the amendments to the REIT's amended and restated declaration of trust, dated July 31, 2025, to facilitate the consolidation of the Board Voting Units of the REIT, as more particularly described in the Circular, were passed as an ordinary resolution of each of the (i) REIT Unitholders, at the Meeting by way of a ballot, and (ii) holders of Board Voting Units by written consent. The results of the REIT Unitholder ballot were 25,475,648 REIT Units (99.99%) voting in favour of the resolution. Subsequent to the Meeting, the Board Voting Units of the REIT were consolidated on a 1,000,000:1 basis.

Final results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed shortly with the Canadian securities regulators.

About GO Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

GO Residential Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally-managed, open ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to provide investors with an opportunity to invest in luxury high-rise multifamily properties ("LHRs") located in the New York metropolitan area and other major metropolitan cities in the United States. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of seven LHRs consisting of 2,545 luxury suites located in the borough of Manhattan, New York.

SOURCE GO Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information, please contact: Max Kaufman, Chief Operating Officer, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary GO Residential Real Estate Investment Trust, [email protected]