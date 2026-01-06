GO RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST RECEIVES INVESTMENT GRADE CREDIT RATING FROM MORNINGSTAR DBRS

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - GO Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: GO.U) announced today that DBRS, Inc. ("Morningstar DBRS") has assigned an Issuer Rating of BBB (low) with a Stable trend to Go Residential Operating LLC ("OpCo"), the REIT's operating subsidiary. In assigning the rating, Morningstar DBRS highlighted the REIT's superior asset quality, market position in the heart of New York City and strong tenant base as well as the extensive experience of the management team.

"Receiving an investment grade rating from Morningstar DBRS is a significant milestone for the REIT and a testament to the quality of our assets, the resilience of our business model, and the expertise of our management team. This rating will further enhance our financial flexibility as we continue to deliver value to our unitholders," commented Joshua Gotlib, Chief Executive Officer.

OpCo's investment grade rating is expected to provide greater access to capital markets, support competitive debt financing costs, and reinforce the REIT's commitment to maintaining a strong, stable and flexible balance sheet.

CIBC Capital Markets acted as ratings advisor to OpCo in connection with the Morningstar DBRS rating process.

About GO Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

GO Residential Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly created, internally managed, open ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to provide investors with an opportunity to invest in luxury high-rise multifamily properties ("LHRs") located in the New York metropolitan area and other major metropolitan cities in the United States. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of five LHRs consisting of 2,015 luxury suites located in the borough of Manhattan, New York.

