GO RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2026 /CNW/ - GO Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: GO.U) announced today that it has received acceptance from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") of the REIT's notice of intention to commence a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"). Under the NCIB, the REIT will have the ability to purchase for cancellation up to a maximum of 2,643,960 of its trust units ("Units") on the open market, representing 10% of the "public float" (calculated in accordance with TSX rules) as of December 31, 2025. As of December 31, 2025, the number of issued and outstanding Units was 33,396,667.

The NCIB will commence on January 9, 2026 and remain in effect until the earlier of January 8, 2027 and the date on which the REIT has purchased the maximum number of Units permitted under the NCIB. Purchases of Units under the NCIB will be made in accordance with TSX rules and policies through the facilities of the TSX, or through Canadian alternative trading systems. The price paid for any repurchased Units will be the market price of such Units at the time of acquisition. The average daily trading volume of the Units from the start of trading on July 31, 2025 through December 31, 2025, was 82,449 Units and accordingly daily purchases will be limited to 20,612 Units other than purchases made in accordance with the TSX's block purchase exception.

The REIT continues to believe that, from time to time, the market price of the Units may not fully reflect the intrinsic value of the Units and that, in such circumstances, using the NCIB to return capital to its unitholders who choose to participate is a desirable use of the REIT's funds and may benefit those unitholders who continue to hold Units by increasing their equity interest in the REIT. To the REIT's knowledge, after reasonable inquiry, none of the trustees, officers or other insiders of the REIT or any associate of any such persons, or any associate or affiliate of the REIT currently intends to sell Units to the REIT during the course of the issuer bid.

The REIT may establish an automatic purchase plan under which its broker may purchase Units according to a prearranged set of criteria. The plan would enable the purchase of Units at any time, including when the REIT would not ordinarily be active in the market because of internal trading blackout periods, insider trading rules or otherwise. The plan will terminate on the earliest of the date on which the purchase limits specified in the plan have been attained, the date on which the NCIB terminates or the date on which the plan is terminated by a party in accordance with its terms.

About GO Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

GO Residential Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly created, internally managed, open ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to provide investors with an opportunity to invest in luxury high-rise multifamily properties ("LHRs") located in the New York metropolitan area and other major metropolitan cities in the United States. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of five LHRs consisting of 2,015 luxury suites located in the borough of Manhattan, New York.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of the REIT regarding future events, including statements concerning the REIT's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to the purchase of Units under the NCIB, the potential benefit to unitholders, and the intention of the REIT's trustees, officers and other insiders to participate in the NCIB. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "could", "occur", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "target", "project", "predict", "forecast", "continue", or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Material factors and assumptions used by management of the REIT to develop the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the REIT's intention to repurchase Units in the open market, the REIT having sufficient cash to purchase Units under the NCIB and the REIT's beliefs regarding the benefits to unitholders. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on currently available information, they may prove to be incorrect.

Although management believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable and represent the REIT's internal expectations and beliefs at this time, such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and may not prove to be accurate and certain objectives and strategic goals may not be achieved. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond the REIT's control, could cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from current expectations of events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, such as the risks identified in the Prospectus available at www.sedarplus.com, including under the heading "Risk Factors" therein. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable Canadian securities laws, the REIT undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made.

For further information, please contact: Max Kaufman, Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Secretary and General Counsel, GO Residential Real Estate Investment Trust, [email protected]