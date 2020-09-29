GO Logistics Inc. places No. 75 on The Globe and Mail's second-annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Go Logistics Inc. is pleased to announce it has placed No. 75 on the 2020 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Go Logistics Inc. earned its spot with three-year growth of 699%.

For the growing final mile delivery provider, this is a cornerstone achievement, validating their commitment to becoming the most trusted partner for final mile e-commerce and retail delivery. "The last few years have been an accelerated period of growth, culminating with the inclusion in this list of Canada's elite business movers. This serves as a true testament to the resilience of our team, placing flexibility and innovation as core principles to meet the expanding home delivery needs of our clients and their customers." stated Go Logistics CEO Anthony Whyte.

Mr. Whyte goes on to state, "The need for efficiency, speed, and full visibility into movement of valued goods has never been greater. We have built the team to open doors for manufacturers and retailers focused on thriving in the new economy."

Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 400 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2020 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online at www.tgam.ca/TopGrowing

"The stories of Canada's Top Growing Companies are worth telling at any time, but are especially relevant in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic," says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "As businesses work to rebuild the economy, their resilience and innovation make for essential reading."

About GO Logistics:

GO Logistics Inc. was registered in April 2005 to fulfill small package distribution and just-in-time courier services in the Greater Toronto Area. Since then, the company has grown from to over 1,000 employees offering services across Canada. Dedicated to the Final Mile component of the Supply Chain, the company consistently serves clients in the Retail, E-Commerce, Third-Party Logistics, and Manufacturing sectors. The GO Logistics service offering includes: Courier, Less than Truckload / Full Truckload, Appliances / Big and Bulky items, and E-Commerce Home Delivery.

About The Globe and Mail:

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 5.9 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.1 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail's investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

