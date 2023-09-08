GO Hits a Home Run with Jays Fans in Latest Ad Campaign

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - GO Transit teams up with Toronto Blue Jays fans to help create their latest ads, promoting the bond between GO Transit and the Toronto Blue Jays. Last month, GO Transit invited Blue Jays fans to step up to the plate and share their "GO Jays" signs, with the promise that some would be featured in the next wave of GO Transit ads.

GO Jays fan sign (CNW Group/GO Transit)

For GO Transit riders, the experience of sharing a train or bus with like-minded passionate Blue Jays fans is where the excitement begins. These fans are suited up in jerseys, donning baseball caps, face paint, and carrying handcrafted "GO JAYS" signs, all caught up in the excitement of cheering on their beloved city's team. What these Toronto Blue Jays fans may not realize is that when they proudly wave their "GO JAYS" posters, they're also waving the banner of a longstanding connection between the Jays and GO Transit. True fans understand that GO and Jays go together, bringing fans from home to the home plate.

Watch the video showcasing the GO Jays fan sign ads to see the winning spirit come to life here.

"Jays fans have been riding GO since the team's inaugural season in 1977 and this season is no exception. This idea was our way of celebrating this unique connection and the community of GO riding Jays fans, who know GO is one of the best ways to get to the game early, stay late, and never miss a game-time moment" says Mark Childs, Chief Marketing Officer at Metrolinx.

GO Transit train schedules and bus routes converging at Union Station just a short walk from major sporting venues help make GO the easy choice. And for those looking to score game day savings, including Weekday Group and Weekend Passes available online, GO Transit is a real MVP. Discover more here .

With a few weeks to go in the season and the Toronto Blue Jays being a few games out from a playoff spot, be sure to continue cheering the team on. GO Jays GO!

For Media Inquiries:

Kaitlyn Vian, Rethink, [email protected]

SOURCE GO Transit